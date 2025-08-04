Tech Couple Launches BitCamp to Prepare Children for the Age of AI

Manas Pathak and Sugandha Sharma, the Visionary Duo Behind BitCamp.Kids

BitCamp.kids Launches to Equip Children Ages 5–9 With the Language of the Future: Coding

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforms industries and reshapes the nature of work, a new tech-education startup is making sure the next generation doesn’t get left behind. Founded by engineers and parents Manas Pathak and Sugandha Sharma, BitCamp.kids is a coding bootcamp designed specifically for children aged 5 to 9 which are the critical years when young minds are most primed to learn, build, and create.“We’ve seen how AI is transforming industries and reshaping careers,” said Pathak. “We want to prepare kids to lead in this future, not just follow it. Early coding education goes beyond teaching a skill — it builds a mindset that strengthens problem-solving, sparks creativity, builds confidence, and empowers kids to shape the digital world of tomorrow.”Why Early Coding Matters: Coding is the New LiteracyBitCamp is built on the idea that coding is more than a technical ability; it’s a modern form of literacy that enables kids to understand and influence the technology around them. Like learning to read or write, coding opens doors to communication, innovation, and critical thinking. And, like any language, it’s best learned at a young age.“Coding is the language of the future,” said co-founder Sugandha Sharma. “Waiting until middle or high school is like handing kids a passport after the plane has already left. When children start young, coding becomes part of how they think, not just something they learn. It becomes second nature, unlocking logic, creativity, resilience, and a creator’s mindset that will prepare them to lead in an AI-driven future.”Coding teaches children how to break down complex ideas, iterate solutions, collaborate on projects, and think systematically, all while boosting confidence, sparking imagination, and providing a lifelong toolset to thrive in a tech-centric society.Turning Screen Time Into Learning TimeIn a world where young kids already spend hours in front of screens, BitCamp aims to transform screen time into purposeful learning.“Many children these days are going to be on tablets and laptops anyway, let’s make that time count,” said Sharma. “With the right structure and tools, screen time can be used to enhance creativity, logic, and digital literacy — not just passive entertainment.” BitCamp’s format emphasizes interactivity and project-based exploration, making coding feel more like building with LEGO than sitting through a lesson.Fall Bootcamp Begins This OctoberLaunching this October, BitCamp’s inaugural Fall Bootcamp offers both:- Hybrid classes in Phoenix- A robust online program for families nationwideThe curriculum, built with child development in mind, includes:- Intro to coding and AI fundamentals- Weekly live sessions with playful, hands-on projects- A progressive, year-long learning path tailored for early learners“We’ve built BitCamp to be joyful, creative, and deeply educational,” said Pathak. “It’s about more than tech skills. It’s about future readiness.”Free “Coding Days” at Phoenix LibrariesTo raise awareness about the importance of early tech education, BitCamp.Kids will host a series of free “Coding Days” at local libraries across the Greater Phoenix area. These interactive, hands-on sessions will allow kids to explore basic coding concepts in a fun, supportive setting, while giving parents a first-hand look at the curriculum and teaching style.About BitCamp.KidsBitCamp.Kids is a mission-driven startup founded by an engineer-couple, Manas Pathak and Sugandha Sharma to teach coding, logic, and creative problem-solving to children aged 5–9. With a playful, project-based curriculum and a commitment to making early tech fluency as fundamental as reading and math, BitCamp is preparing kids to not just survive but thrive in the digital future.Learn more or sign up at www.BitCamp.Kids

