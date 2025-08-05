First Professional Assessment Tool for AI Dependency Launched as Reports of AI Addiction Surge

First Professional Assessment Tool for AI Dependency - Problem AI Use Severity Index (PAUSI) - beinghumanwithai.org/aisafety

Problem AI Use Severity Index (PAUSI) Provides Standardized Screening for Individuals, Families, and Mental Health Professionals

Young people are becoming dangerously dependent on AI for basic life decisions, yet no professional tools existed to assess this dependency until now.” — Giselle Fuerte

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Being Human With AI announces the launch of the Problem AI Use Severity Index (PAUSI) , the first professional assessment tool designed to identify problematic AI usage patterns among individuals of all ages. The free online screening tool comes as reports of AI dependency and psychological harm continue to mount nationwide.Recent statements from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman underscore the urgency of this issue. "People rely on ChatGPT too much," Altman warned at a Federal Reserve banking conference. "There's young people who say things like, 'I can't make any decision in my life without telling ChatGPT everything that's going on. It knows me, it knows my friends. I'm gonna do whatever it says.' That feels really bad to me."Altman further acknowledged the dangers of AI dependency: "Even if ChatGPT gives great advice, even if ChatGPT gives way better advice than any human therapist, something about collectively deciding we're going to live our lives the way AI tells us feels bad and dangerous."The PAUSI, modeled after the validated Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI), provides a standardized method for identifying AI dependency and addiction across four risk levels: no problem use, low risk, moderate risk, and problem use requiring professional intervention."We're seeing families in crisis with nowhere to turn for help," said Giselle Fuerte, founder of Being Human With AI and creator of the PAUSI. "Even the CEO of OpenAI admits young people are becoming dangerously dependent on AI for basic life decisions, yet no professional tools existed to assess this dependency until now."The preliminary assessment tool with ongoing anonymized data collection addresses growing concerns about AI's psychological impact, particularly among young users. Recent media reports have documented cases of AI-induced psychosis and delusions, destroyed relationships, and support groups forming on Reddit for those worried about being AI-addicted."We're providing the first systematic way to identify and address AI dependency before it destroys relationships and decision-making capacity," said Fuerte. "This tool brings hidden AI dependencies into the light so families and professionals can take actionable steps toward healthier AI relationships."The PAUSI is available free at beinghumanwithai.org/aisafety alongside educational resources including videos, comics, and interactive tools designed to promote healthy AI relationships using cognitive behavioral principles.About Being Human With AIBeing Human With AI (BHWAI) empowers individuals and families to navigate AI technology safely and ethically. Founded by veteran learning architect Giselle Fuerte, BHWAI provides educational resources and professional consultation services for AI psychological safety.

