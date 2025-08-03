State Visit of Governor-General of The Commonwealth of Australia Sam Mostyn, 3 to 6 August 2025

The Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, will make a State Visit to Singapore from 3 to 6 August 2025.

Governor-General Mostyn’s State Visit takes place as Singapore and Australia commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. She will receive a ceremonial welcome, call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. President Tharman will host a State Banquet in honour of the Governor-General.

Governor-General Mostyn will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where an orchid hybrid will be named after her. She will lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial for Australian soldiers who fought in Singapore’s defence during the Second World War. In addition, Governor-General Mostyn will visit the Changi Chapel and Museum, Samaritans of Singapore, and Gardens by the Bay, where she will attend an Australian native tree dedication ceremony and unveil a permanent installation of an indigenous sculpture.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 AUGUST 2025