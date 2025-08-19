Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Fawn releases 'Cry Me A Tear' from her Archive Collection EDM Summer Series

Singer-songwriter Fawn Words, music and vocals by Fawn

Fawn’s original song “Cry Me A Tear” showcases her seductive vocals wrapped in raw emotion, unraveling a story of love, betrayal and heartbreak.

The haunting melody intertwined with Fawn’s smoldering vocals reveal utter heartbreak and raw emotion. Her unfiltered combination of the two bring it to the table and that’s the mark of a true artist.” — Stonedef Records, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records announces the upcoming release of “ Cry Me A Tear ,” a new Electronic Pop/Dance song from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter, recording artist, composer and musician. The single is set for release on August 22, 2025, with pre-orders available starting August 15th.Written and sung by Fawn and produced by Cmix3r, “Cry Me A Tear” is part of Fawn's summer series featuring EDM original songs from The Archive Collection—a special anthology put together by Fawn, featuring unreleased tracks, remixes, previously released vintage songs, and some unheard original songs pulled from her personal catalog.Stonedef Records shared, “Like most of Fawn’s original songs, it is clear that ‘Cry Me A Tear’ was written from a deeply personal place and, in our opinion, stands out as an instant EDM classic. The haunting melody intertwined with Fawn’s smoldering vocals reveal utter heartbreak and raw emotion. Her unfiltered combination of the two bring it to the table and that’s the mark of a true artist.”Fawn and singer-songwriter Vincent Covello produced and recorded Fawn's vocals and their backing vocals at Terrace Studios in Hollywood Hills, CA. Fawn put the finishing touches on the new single by re-mixing and re-mastering it in her other sound lab, Studio 1888.Further reflecting on the release, Fawn said, “I have been waiting many years to share this song with the world and I am so happy the day has finally come when 'Cry Me A Tear' will be heard! I vividly remember writing this song on my recorder while flying on a plane from California to Colorado for Christmas. It flowed out onto the recorder in one take." Fawn laughed, "Apparently I really needed to get those feelings and that story out!" Fawn continued, "If you listen carefully, you will hear the soulful sound of Vincent Covello's vocals backing mine. This is something we have used many times over the years when writing and recording tracks for Film and TV projects and a variety of other releases. I think it works well in this particular song. Fawn said, "Having CMix3r add his incredible production really brought the song to life in the best way possible. He's an incredibly gifted talent and I am so blessed to team up with two such great artists on this song."“Cry Me A Tear” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting August 22, 2025.

