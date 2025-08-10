Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC Unveils AI Tool That Delivers Demolition Budgets in Seconds

Demolition of a Bank

AI-driven online tool delivers fast, ballpark demolition cost estimates for contractors, developers, and property owners across New England.

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC, a leader in complex demolition and hazardous materials remediation, has launched an AI-powered Instant Demolition Budget Calculator to help property owners, contractors, and developers get quick, ballpark pricing for their demolition projects.Powered by artificial intelligence, the tool provides users with a rough estimate based on project type, square footage, and known site conditions—streamlining early planning and reducing delays in the budgeting process."We developed this tool to take the guesswork out of early demolition planning," said Robert Sullivan, owner of Apex Abatement and Demolition LLC. "It leverages AI to deliver a fast, functional budget estimate that saves time and starts the conversation with real numbers."The Instant Demolition Budget Calculator is available now at https://www.apexabatement.com/instant-demolition-budget-calculator and is completely free to use. While the estimate is not a formal quote, it offers a reliable starting point before scheduling a full site visit. Final pricing will be provided by a licensed estimator and may vary depending on site-specific conditions.Apex specializes in full building demolition, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and emergency response projects across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and surrounding areas. With a flawless safety record and a commitment to innovation, Apex continues to raise the bar for demolition contractors in New England.

