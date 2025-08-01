DLIR Joins Schools Across the State to Recognize ‘Ready to Work’ Graduates

Posted on Aug 1, 2025 in Main

This summer, employees from the Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR), including Director Jade T. Butay, traveled across the state to celebrate the success of the “Ready to Work” program with students, families, educators and community partners. These vibrant and heartfelt celebrations took place at schools including Kapolei High School, Leilehua High School, Kapa‘a High School, Maui High School and Roosevelt High School.

The “Ready to Work” program is a collaborative initiative designed to prepare high school students for life after graduation by equipping them with essential soft skills and real-world work experiences. The program’s focus on Competitive Integrated Employment ensures that students have the tools they need to pursue meaningful jobs in inclusive workplace settings.

Each celebration marked the culmination of months of student effort and growth. Participants showcased their accomplishments, ranging from internships with local businesses, to mock interviews, resume-building workshops and skills demonstrations. These events highlighted not only the progress of the students, but also the strength of community partnerships and the commitment of educators and workforce development professionals statewide.

“Watching these students grow in confidence and ability has been truly inspiring,” said Butay. “The ‘Ready to Work’ program demonstrates what’s possible when schools, employers and state agencies work together to support our youth. These young adults are leaving high school prepared to pursue their goals with purpose, and that’s worth celebrating.”

The DLIR’s involvement in the program supports its broader mission to foster a prepared and inclusive workforce in Hawai‘i.

As the program ended for the year, the celebrations served as a powerful reminder of the value of community investment in youth development. With continued support and recognition, Hawai‘i’s “Ready to Work” graduates are poised to make meaningful contributions to the state’s workforce and beyond.