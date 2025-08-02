CDPHE invites community nominations for first-of-its-kind environmental health project

DENVER (Aug. 1, 2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is excited to announce a new research project: the state’s first Environmental Equity and Cumulative Impact Analysis. This research will help the state and local communities better understand how multiple environmental factors – such as pollution, extreme heat, and other stressors – affect people’s health and well-being.

CDPHE’s Office of Environmental Justice will select one community to serve as the first site for this analysis. The selected community will work closely with the state and a contractor to gather data, share lived experiences, and identify opportunities to reduce harm and improve quality of life.

“This work is a crucial step toward understanding and addressing the real-world environmental challenges that some communities face more than others,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE Executive Director. “By working directly with residents and local leaders, we can make sure our efforts are grounded in community voices and focused on creating a healthier Colorado for everyone.”

The analysis will:

Look at multiple environmental stressors and their combined impact on health.

Provide a clearer picture of community conditions.

Help guide future decisions related to permitting, planning, and public health.

“This is more than just a data project,” said Meghan Guevara, Director of CDPHE’s Office of Environmental Justice. “We’ll be listening to the people who live and work in the community, learning from their experiences, and using that information to support stronger, more informed action.”

CDPHE is now accepting nominations from community members, Tribal and local government leaders, and community-based organizations. To qualify, the community must:

Nominations are open until August 8.

For details about how to nominate a community and learn more about the project, visit the Environmental Equity and Cumulative Impact Analysis webpage or email the Office of Environmental Justice at cdphe_ej@state.co.us.

###

(DENVER) 1 de agosto de 2025: El Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente de Colorado (CDPHE, por su sigla en inglés) se complace en anunciar un nuevo proyecto de investigación: el primer Análisis de equidad ambiental e impacto acumulativo del estado. Esta investigación ayudará al estado y a las comunidades locales a comprender mejor de qué manera diversos factores ambientales, como la contaminación, el calor extremo y otros factores de estrés, afectan la salud y el bienestar de las personas.

La Oficina de Justicia Ambiental del CDPHE seleccionará a una comunidad para que sea el primer lugar donde se realice este análisis. La comunidad seleccionada trabajará en estrecha colaboración con el estado y un contratista para recopilar datos, compartir experiencias vividas e identificar oportunidades para reducir daños y mejorar la calidad de vida.

“Este trabajo es un paso vital para comprender y abordar los desafíos ambientales reales que enfrentan algunas comunidades más que otras”, comentó Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Directora Ejecutiva del CDPHE. “Al trabajar directamente con habitantes y líderes locales, nos aseguramos de que nuestros esfuerzos reflejen las voces de la comunidad y se enfoquen en promover que Colorado sea más saludable para todos”.

El análisis permitirá lo siguiente:

Examinar múltiples factores de estrés ambiental y su impacto combinado en la salud.

Ofrecer un panorama más claro de las condiciones de la comunidad.

Ayudar a orientar futuras decisiones relacionadas con gestión de permisos, planificación y salud pública.

“Esto es más que un proyecto de recopilación de datos”, señaló Meghan Guevara, Directora de la Oficina de Justicia Ambiental del CDPHE. “Vamos a escuchar a las personas que viven y trabajan en la comunidad, aprender de sus experiencias y utilizar esa información para respaldar acciones más sólidas y fundamentadas”.

El CDPHE está aceptando nominaciones de miembros de la comunidad, líderes tribales y de gobiernos locales, y organizaciones comunitarias. Para calificar, la comunidad debe reunir los siguientes requisitos:

Las nominaciones estarán abiertas hasta el 8 de agosto.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo nominar a una comunidad y conocer más sobre el proyecto, visite la página web del Análisis de equidad ambiental e impacto acumulativo o escriba a la Oficina de Justicia Ambiental al correo electrónico cdphe_ej@state.co.us.

###