Human safety comes first: OSCE boosts the use of robotic systems for Explosive Ordnance Disposal in Ukraine

As part of its continued support to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to counter explosive threats, the OSCE organized a specialized training course on Zeus robots for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers of the National Police of Ukraine. From 15 to 18 July, nine Ukrainian EOD operators took part in an intensive training course held at the Central European CBRN-E Training Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

The course was delivered by certified instructors from NIC Instruments Ltd., the sole authorized manufacturer of Zeus robots, The training combined classroom-based theoretical modules with practical exercises. Participants were introduced to the core operational functions, maintenance requirements and tactical applications of the Zeus robotic system. The Zeus robots are specifically designed to carry out high-risk tasks remotely.

The training also bridged a knowledge and experience exchange between the Ukrainian EOD specialists and international experts, which helped to develop standardized approaches in line with international best practices.

The event was carried out as part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project "In support of strengthening the capacities of Ukrainian authorities in preventing and combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives in all its aspects", financed by the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia and Poland, with the support of Lithuania and Spain. The project is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the State Border Guards Service, the State Customs Service and the Security Service of Ukraine.