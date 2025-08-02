Chief Justice expresses “deep[ ] concern” about immigration raids at California courthouses

A month ago, the Chief Justice did not respond specifically to a Los Angeles Times report of arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of people leaving a Los Angeles courthouse. At the time, a California Courts spokesperson said there was “nothing new to add to what the Chief stated in her [State of the Judiciary Address (see here)].”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.