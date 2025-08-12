Aldridge Construction Expands High-Quality Home Remodeling and Property Management Renovation Service in Monterey County

Aldridge Construction Aldridge Kitchen Renovation in Salinas CA

Now serving Monterey County with premium home renovations, custom additions, and expert rental property upgrades for lasting value and appeal.

We’ve seen a consistent rise in demand for property-ready remodeling in Monterey County, especially from long-term homeowners and real estate professionals” — Brian Aldridge

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction, a trusted general contractor headquartered in Salinas, California, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive residential construction services in Monterey County. The company now offers a full suite of home remodeling, property management renovation, and custom addition services for homeowners, landlords, and real estate professionals throughout the region.With a decade-plus track record of reliable craftsmanship across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito Counties, and Maricopa County, Arizona, Aldridge Construction is responding to increasing demand for dependable, licensed contractors who can handle everything from cosmetic upgrades to full structural renovations.Expanded services now available in Monterey County include:• Kitchen and bathroom remodeling• Interior and exterior repairs and improvements• Tenant turnover and unit prep services• Preventative maintenance and repair for rental properties• Custom upgrades for multi-family and income properties“We’re seeing consistent demand from homeowners and property managers who need both high-quality work and fast , reliable turnaround,” said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction. “Whether it’s a kitchen remodel in Pacific Grove or a complete unit refresh in Salinas, we aim to deliver professional results that add real value.”As Monterey County’s housing stock continues to age, many properties now require upgrades not only for aesthetic appeal but for safety, code compliance, and market competitiveness. The region is also experiencing growth in both homeownership and rental demand, making timely renovations more important than ever for increasing property value and attracting quality tenants.Why property managers and realtors choose Aldridge Construction:• Fast, responsive scheduling to reduce vacancy time• Budget-friendly remodeling tailored to rental needs• Full compliance with California building codes and local permitting• One-stop-shop approach, from minor repairs to major overhaulsUnlike contractors who specialize in only one area of construction, Aldridge Construction offers a versatile, end-to-end service model ideal for both traditional remodeling and property management support.“Our team understands the specific needs of both single-family homeowners and multi-unit property managers,” added Aldridge. “We’re here to support the long-term value of your investment—whether that’s a dream kitchen or a move-in-ready rental unit.”For residential clients and investment property owners alike, Aldridge Construction brings peace of mind, professionalism, and local expertise to every job.To schedule a consultation or learn more, contact:Brian Aldridge📞 (831) 682-9788📧 brian@aldridgeconstruction.bizAbout Aldridge Construction:Aldridge Construction is a licensed general contracting firm based in Salinas, CA. The company specializes in residential remodeling, room additions, and property management renovations across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties in California, as well as Maricopa County, Arizona. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Aldridge Construction delivers construction solutions tailored to homeowners, investors, and property managers.

