Connect with Your Lawmakers and Urge Them to Protect Access to Care

House members are back in their districts for the August recess and senators are likely to return to their states soon.

While lawmakers are home, it’s important for hospital and health system leaders to connect with their representatives and senators as we gear up for a busy fall and winter. Congress must act by Sept. 30 to fund the federal government — including certain important health care programs — for the next fiscal year. If Congress does not enact all 12 appropriations bills, a continuing resolution would be needed to avoid a government shutdown. And some legislators are discussing another reconciliation package on deficit reduction efforts.

Our message: Hospitals and health systems cannot sustain any additional funding reductions, especially as they face the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and its significant cuts to Medicaid and other health programs. Congress must extend key policies, including several that expire within the next few months: relief from Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts, enhanced premium tax credits that help millions of individuals and families purchase insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplaces, and telehealth, hospital-at-home and rural hospital programs.

Funding the government will happen through regular order. The Senate will need 60 votes to pass legislation, meaning Democrats also will be involved, and all representatives and senators will be important for the process. While your lawmakers are home until Labor Day, please make plans to visit them in their offices. Speak with them at a community event. Or better yet, invite them to your hospital to see firsthand the importance of supporting policies that allow hospitals to provide care for their communities. Let them witness the incredible care your organization provides 24/7 and explain to them the impact that funding reductions will have on your ability to provide services for the people they represent.

As outlined in an AHA Action Alert released earlier this week, here are some of the top priority issues and resources that can assist you and your team in conversations with your lawmakers.

Extend the Enhanced Premium Tax Credits that help individuals and families purchase insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplaces. Policies enabling these credits will expire at the end of 2025.

Reject So-called Site-neutral Payment Proposals that fail to consider hospitals treat sicker, lower-income and more complex patients while being held to higher regulatory and safety standards than other care sites.

Protect the 340B Drug Pricing Program that hospitals depend on to manage rising prescription drug costs and expand access to care for patients.

Extend Telehealth and Hospital-at-home Programs that enable providers to care for patients conveniently at home.

Prevent Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital Cuts that would threaten essential financial assistance to hospitals that care for our nation’s most vulnerable populations, including children and those who are disabled and elderly.

Extend the Low-volume Adjustment and Medicare-dependent Hospital Programs that provide rural, geographically isolated and low-volume hospitals additional financial support to ensure rural residents have access to care.

Protect Health Care Workers from Violence by enacting the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S. 1600) — bipartisan legislation that would make it a federal crime to assault a hospital staff member on the job.

We all understand this is a period of change and uncertainty. That’s why your voice is more important than ever. Your legislators listen to you. Please tell your hospital’s story and use these tips and best practices for meeting with lawmakers and hosting them at your hospital. Visit the AHA Action Center for more information and resources to assist you in your advocacy.

Advocacy and education are the keys to protecting access to care for patients and communities.