Secretary Burgum Announces Order to Rein In Environmentally Damaging Wind and Solar Projects

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum signed a Secretary’s Order to more efficiently manage our nation’s energy resources by permitting projects that optimize energy generation while minimizing their environmental impact. Massive, unreliable energy projects, such as wind and solar, are inefficient uses of federal lands when compared to other energy sources with much smaller footprints, like nuclear, gas and coal.

In accordance with existing law and President Donald J. Trump’s energy executive orders, the Department will now consider proposed energy project’s capacity density when assessing the project’s potential energy benefits to the nation and impacts to the environment and wildlife. This order directs the Department to permit only energy projects that are the most appropriate use of the federal land and resources.

“Gargantuan, unreliable, intermittent energy projects hold America back from achieving U.S. Energy Dominance while weighing heavily on the American taxpayer and environment,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By considering energy generation optimization, the Department will be able to better manage our federal lands, minimize environmental impact, and maximize energy development to further President Donald Trump’s energy goals. This commonsense order ensures our nation is stronger, our land use is optimized, and the American people are properly informed.”

Under the law, the Department must consider reasonable alternatives to proposed projects and make land use decisions—both onshore and offshore—that are judicious. These laws ultimately raise the question of whether the use of federal lands for wind and solar projects is permissible, given these projects’ encroachment on other land uses and their disproportionate land requirements, especially when reasonable project alternatives with higher capacity densities are technically and economically feasible.

Based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, one advanced nuclear plant (2 x AP1000) produces 33.17 megawatts (MW) per acre, while one offshore wind farm produces approximately 0.006 MW/acre, which is approximately 5,500 times less efficient than one nuclear plant. Thus, when there are reasonable project alternatives that can generate the same amount of or more energy on far less federal lands, wind and solar projects may unnecessarily and unduly degrade federal lands.

The Department will identify and make the necessary revisions, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to any regulations, guidance, policies, or practices, necessary to implement this Secretary's Order.

###