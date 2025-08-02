NCRI-US Hails the Free Iran World Summit 2025 and Maryam Rajavi’s Historic Presence in Italy’s Parliament

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi and distinguished dignitaries at Free Iran World Summit 2025: Regime Change for A Democratic Republic. Rome, Italy, July 31, 2025. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi and distinguished dignitaries at Free Iran World Summit 2025: Regime Change for A Democratic Republic. Rome, Italy, July 31, 2025. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi and distinguished dignitaries address Italy’s Parliament: The Third Option - Change by the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance. Rome, Italy, July 30, 2025. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi delivers keynote at Free Iran World Summit 2025: Regime Change for A Democratic Republic. Rome, Italy, July 31, 2025. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi delivers keynote remarks at Free Iran World Summit 2025: Regime Change for A Democratic Republic. Rome, Italy, July 31, 2025. NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi pays tribute to the fallen heroes of the Iranian people’s resistance for freedom outside the Iran World Summit 2025: Regime Change for A Democratic Republic. Rome, Italy, July 31, 2025 NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi delivers keynote address at Italy’s Parliament: The Third Option - Change by the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance. Rome, Italy, July 30, 2025. Iranian youth played a big role during the Free Iran 2025 Summit in Rome.

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi delivered a message of hope and determination to replace the clerical dictatorship with a free and non-nuclear republic.

The Third Option — no foreign war, no appeasement, but regime change by the Iranian people and their organized Resistance — is not only possible but inevitable.” — NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) hails the historic developments in Rome over July 30–31, where a powerful convergence of political, parliamentary, and international voices underscored global support for the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and democracy. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI, addressed both the Parliament of Italy and the Free Iran World Summit 2025, delivering a message of hope, defiance, and determination to replace the clerical dictatorship with a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic.

These events—bookended by an unprecedented declaration from a majority of Italy’s Senate supporting the Iranian Resistance and calling for decisive action against Tehran’s machinery of repression—signaled a turning point in Europe’s recognition of the NCRI as the only viable alternative to the clerical regime. For the first time, Italy’s political establishment publicly affirmed that “standing with the Iranian people in their demand for regime change is both the correct policy and a moral imperative.”

Italian Senate Majority Backs Resistance and Calls for IRGC Terror Designation: On July 30, a broad, cross-party coalition representing a majority of Italy’s Senate, including one current minister, two former ministers, Senate floor leaders, committee chairs, and dozens of vice-chairs, issued a powerful statement supporting the NCRI and condemning Tehran’s escalating wave of executions. The declaration highlighted the 1,200 executions carried out in just 10 months since the regime’s president, Massoud Pezeshkian, took office, many targeting members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). It specifically noted that nine MEK-linked political prisoners were sentenced to death in late 2024 alone, underscoring the regime’s fear of organized opposition.

The Italian Senate statement called for:

• Blacklisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in Europe, describing this step as “long overdue.”

• Closing Iranian regime embassies implicated in terrorism and repression abroad, a measure aimed at curtailing the regime’s extraterritorial operations.

• Concrete support for Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, which lays out a roadmap for a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran, abolishing the death penalty and enshrining gender equality and free elections.

This declaration adds institutional weight to growing European momentum in support of Iran’s organized democratic opposition. It also mirrors the calls of the international community to hold Tehran accountable for crimes against humanity, including the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.

Maryam Rajavi’s Address to Italy’s Parliament: A Call for Justice and Freedom: On July 30, Maryam Rajavi addressed members of Italy’s Parliament, where she paid tribute to recently executed MEK’s fallen heroes Behrouz Ehsani and Mehdi Hassani. She called their executions not a sign of strength but of the regime’s desperation. “The blood of these martyrs,” she said, “is the seed of freedom that will soon break the chains of tyranny.”

Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that the clerical regime is at its weakest and most vulnerable point since seizing power in 1979, engulfed in internal crises and reliant on executions and repression to maintain control. She called for recognition of the Iranian people’s right to resist and overthrow their oppressors, urging European leaders to abandon the failed policy of appeasement and stand on the right side of history.

She outlined the NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan as the only credible roadmap for a post-dictatorship Iran:

* Separation of religion and state

* Abolition of the death penalty

* Gender equality

* A non-nuclear foreign policy, and

* Free and fair elections under the sovereignty of the people

“Neither the Shah, nor the mullahs,” Mrs. Rajavi declared, “but a free, democratic republic chosen by the Iranian people.”

Free Iran World Summit 2025 – Rome: Global Solidarity for Democratic Change: The Free Iran World Summit 2025, convened on July 31 in Rome, drew an international array of political leaders, diplomats, human rights advocates, and policy experts. It became a powerful platform to amplify the voices of Iranians inside the country and in the diaspora, united under the banner of regime change led by the Iranian people and their organized Resistance.

Speaker after speaker praised the courage of Resistance Units inside Iran, condemned Tehran’s crimes against humanity, and endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan as a blueprint for freedom, equality, and peace.

Maryam Rajavi’s Keynote: The Third Option: In her keynote address, Mrs. Rajavi reaffirmed that the future of Iran belongs to its people and the organized Resistance, not foreign intervention or recycled monarchist ambitions. She declared: “Under no circumstances will we ever surrender to this bloodthirsty regime… Iran’s future belongs to freedom, democracy, and the people’s sovereignty.”

She underscored that the regime is now engulfed in a “crisis of overthrow,” a condition marked by growing public defiance and the escalating role of Resistance Units. She noted that Tehran’s ruling elite thrives on exporting crises—whether through regional wars, terrorist proxies, or nuclear brinkmanship—but that its end is approaching.

“The Third Option—no foreign war, no appeasement, but regime change by the Iranian people and their organized Resistance—is not only possible but inevitable,” she said. Mrs. Rajavi also rejected any return to past dictatorships: “The march of time does not allow a return to the past. No one goes back to yesterday.”

Highlights from International Speakers: The Rome summit featured an extraordinary roster of high-profile speakers who echoed the message that Iran’s future must be decided by its people:

* Giulio Terzi, Italian Senator and former Foreign Minister, praising Maryam Rajavi’s leadership, condemned the regime’s “endless violence” and called for Europe to blacklist the IRGC, stressing: “There is a clear alternative to the mullahs, and it is here. The Third Option means no foreign war, no religious dictatorship, and no appeasement.”

* Charles Michel, former President of the European Council and Prime Minister of Belgium, praised the NCRI as a credible, organized alternative: “They keep saying you are not credible, but their relentless obsession with silencing you shows the opposite.” He hailed the Ten-Point Plan as a blueprint for democracy, calling on the world to “choose Free Iran.”

* Michèle Alliot-Marie, former French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, underscored the futility of both military intervention and appeasement: “Only the Iranian people can decide their future through free elections, and Maryam Rajavi carries that project with clarity and courage.”

* Dr. Javaid Rehman, former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, sent a video message to the summit delivering a chilling warning that Tehran is preparing another mass killing of political prisoners: “The regime has weaponized the death penalty to exterminate dissent. The international community failed to act in 1988. It must not fail again.”

* Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, praised the MEK’s unwavering courage and condemned attempts to restore monarchy: “The MEK will bring freedom to Iran because you are the only ones who have stayed the course. For decades, they have not backed off, not looked away, not taken a break.”

* Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of Italy, stressed: “The failures of both war and appeasement as paths to change in Iran. The only way is regime change by the Iranian people and their organized Resistance. This is the most difficult way, but it is the only way.”

* James Cleverly, former UK Foreign Secretary, echoed the summit’s core principle: “Leadership imposed from abroad cannot provide a lasting solution. It must come from the people and be accountable to them.”

* Linda Chavez, former Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, highlighted the urgency of regime change: “Destroying bombs is not enough. Killing a few leaders is not enough. What must happen is regime change, and it must happen now, by the Iranian people.”

* Ambassador Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, praised the NCRI and MEK for building a clear roadmap: “They have an extensive network of Resistance Units risking their lives under repression. Their Ten-Point Plan promises freedom of speech, gender equality, separation of religion and state, and a non-nuclear Iran seeking peace.”

* Ambassador Stephen Rapp, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, warned that Tehran’s rising executions—700 in just seven months of 2025—constitute crimes against humanity. He called for an international tribunal to hold regime officials accountable, reminding the world of its failure to act during the 1988 massacre.

* Lucio Malan, Italian Senator, called Maryam Rajavi an inspiration “for all who love freedom,” praising the NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan: “This platform can be supported by anyone who loves democracy and equality among human beings.” Malan recalled the regime’s failed terror plots in Europe.

* Carlo Cottarelli, former Italian Senator and Economist, endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan as an “excellent blueprint for a democratic republic,” stressing that: “External attacks may slow enrichment temporarily, but the only permanent solution is ending half a century of dictatorship.”

Resistance Units: The Beating Heart of Change. A recurring theme was the vital role of Resistance Units inside Iran—networks of young men and women risking everything to challenge the regime’s repression. Speakers like Andrin Mohseni, a young Iranian activist from Switzerland, and Hans Ulrich Seidt, former German Ambassador to Afghanistan, highlighted how these units break the “wall of fear” and inspire hope for a new Iran.

Confronting Demonization and Rejecting the Shah: Multiple speakers, including Ingrid Betancourt, former Colombian Senator and Presidential Candidate, emphasized that the regime’s intense smear campaigns against the MEK are driven by fear of its credibility and effectiveness. Betancourt called the PMOI “the only option” for democratic change. She identified six reasons why Tehran fears the PMOI: its disciplined structure, Maryam Rajavi’s revolutionary leadership, a democratic program with the Ten-Point Plan, a vast network of Resistance Units inside Iran, a legacy of 60 years of struggle, and unparalleled sacrifice: “This is not a movement for profit or power. It is a grassroots force willing to pay the ultimate price for freedom.”

Others, like Linda Chavez and Rudy Giuliani, stressed that monarchist restoration is neither desired nor viable. “Neither the Shah, nor the mullahs—only freedom, democracy, and justice,” Chavez affirmed.

IRGC Terror Designation and Embassy Closures: Both the Italian Senate declaration and summit speakers converged on the urgent need to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization and shut down Iranian regime embassies that serve as hubs for espionage and terror plots in Europe. Senator Terzi was unequivocal: “The inclusion of the IRGC on the terrorist list cannot be postponed.”

This policy shift, coupled with international recognition of the Iranian people’s right to resist, emerged as a clear roadmap for Western governments seeking a principled Iran policy.

A Future Secured by the Iranian People: As former UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated, “The leadership of a nation must come from its people.” The Rome summit and the Italian Senate’s declaration delivered a unified message: Iran’s future will not be dictated by foreign powers or theocratic tyrants but forged by its own citizens and their organized Resistance.

Maryam Rajavi’s presence in Rome—addressing both Italy’s Parliament and an international summit—has underscored the growing global recognition of the NCRI as the democratic alternative to the clerical dictatorship. The support of Italy’s Senate majority, combined with endorsements from international leaders, marks a historic inflection point.

The NCRI-US calls on the U.S. government and all democratic nations to:

1. Recognize the right of the Iranian people to overthrow the clerical regime and establish a democratic republic.

2. Blacklist the IRGC and hold Tehran accountable for crimes against humanity, including the 1988 massacre and the ongoing wave of executions.

3. Stand with the Iranian Resistance and Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan as the only viable blueprint for a free, peaceful, and democratic Iran.

The tide of history is turning. From the Senate chambers of Rome to the streets of Tehran, the message is clear: the era of the mullahs is ending, and the dawn of a Free Iran is near.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

