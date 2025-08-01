FDLE arrests Altha man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release

August 1, 2025

ALTHA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Joshua Wagner, 44, of Altha, on 16 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in October 2024 after FDLE received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a messaging app user in possession of digital files depicting child sexual abuse. The user was later identified as Wagner.

On July 31, FDLE conducted a search warrant at Wagner’s residence with the assistance of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Multiple electronic devices were seized, and forensic analysis of the devices revealed that they contained several files that depicted the sexual abuse of children.

Using the information revealed by the analysis, FDLE agents arrested Wagner and transported him to the Calhoun County Jail.

The State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

