California Chief Justice condemns immigration enforcement at courthouses

(Subscription required) Her comments come amid growing reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appearing at local courthouses in recent days, a practice long opposed by judicial leaders and advocates for immigrants' rights. Jul 31, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.