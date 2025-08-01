ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting His Neighbor in Houston

ICE previously deported this criminal illegal alien in 2011

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer with the Harris County Jail on Jose Maldonado-Zavala, a 60-year-old previously deported illegal alien from Honduras, following his arrest for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in his apartment complex in Houston, TX.

According to arrest records, on July 2, Maldonado-Zavala falsely claimed the victims air conditioner was leaking into his apartment. He then forcibly grabbed her arm and dragged her into his residence against her will and sexually assaulted her. The victim fought off her assailant and managed to escape. She was assisted by a passing friend in a car who drove her to safety.

“This depraved criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Local police charged Maldonado-Zavala with kidnapping and sexually assaulting his neighbor. We will not allow criminal illegal aliens to prey on American citizens. This monster was already deported once in 2011. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we now have the most secure border in history and have stopped criminals like this from invading our country.”

Maldonado-Zavala was first deported to Honduras in 2011 after illegally entering the U.S. near Hidalgo, Texas. He illegally entered again at an unknown date and location, and without inspection by an immigration official.