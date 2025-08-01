Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Attempted Murder Following Brutal Stabbing at a Soccer Game in Alabama

ICE lodged an arrest detainer to keep this criminal alien off our streets and out of American communities

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer against a criminal alien charged with attempted murder following a brutal stabbing attack in Baldwin County, Alabama.

According to local reports, on July 19, 2025, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office charged Javier Lopez Tinoco, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a victim three times during a public soccer game in Summerdale before fleeing the scene. When local police arrested him on July 29, 2025, he was found in possession of four small bags of cocaine.

Following the arrest, ICE immediately filed a detainer to prevent Lopez Tinoco’s release and ensure he remains in custody pending criminal and removal proceedings.

This criminal illegal alien was previously arrested by local police in 2024 for public intoxication.

“A man was nearly KILLED because this Honduran illegal alien decided to go on a stabbing spree. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens ICE is working to get off our streets and out of our country,” said Assistant Secretary McLaughlin. “ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal will never be loose in American neighborhoods again. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to put the safety of Americans FIRST.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

