PHOTO RELEASE: Secretary Noem Visits Ecuador, Meets with President Noboa and Other Ecuadorian Leaders

The Secretary’s visit deepened law enforcement cooperation and highlighted reforms to make lawful travel and trade safer and more efficient

QUITO, ECUADOR – Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, and Interior Minister John Reimberg to discuss efforts to strengthen regional security, enhance law international enforcement cooperation, and restrict illegal migration.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a press conference with Interior Minister John Reimberg

Secretary Noem and Minister Reimberg also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a law enforcement officer liaison exchange program between U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the National Police Department of Ecuador. This program will embed an Ecuadorian law enforcement liaison within CBP’s National Targeting Center (NTC), with the mission of interdicting dangerous travelers – including terrorists and illicit cargo.

“In the war against drugs and crime, information is our strongest weapon,” said Secretary Kristi Noem upon signing the document. “The National Targeting Center works nonstop to catch dangerous individuals, terrorists, and gang members attempting to travel to the United States. By implementing this liaison program, we deepen information sharing between our governments, making it easier to identify, track down, and interdict threats to both of our countries.”

Secretary Noem and Minister Reimberg sign the memorandum of understanding establishing a law enforcement exchange program between the United States and Ecuador

