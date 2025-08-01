California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Jay Jackson

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Jay Jackson’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Moreno Valley, California, on July 22, 2022. The incident involved an officer from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“This was a tragic situation with a tragic outcome,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I sincerely hope this report provides valuable insights and information to the community. The California Department of Justice aims to partner with law enforcement to build a just and equitable legal environment, ensuring that the rule of law is upheld, and justice is accessible to everyone. Together, we aim to foster a system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities.”

On July 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 AM, Jay Jackson entered an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Moreno Valley and told employees that he was armed with a gun and planned to kill someone. Store staff locked the doors and called 911. When deputies arrived, Mr. Jackson was pacing in the parking lot with his right hand in his pocket. Law enforcement surrounded Mr. Jackson using patrol vehicles for cover and attempted to de-escalate the situation. They issued numerous commands for him to show his hands and assured him they did not want to hurt him, offering access to mental health and medical services. Mr. Jackson, refused to comply. According to statements, he told deputies he had a gun and shouted things such as “just kill me” and “I’m not going to listen.” He quickly advanced toward a deputy while pulling a shiny metallic object from his pocket and lowering his arms in a threatening motion. One of the deputies fired a single shotgun round, striking Mr. Jackson in the chest. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The object was later determined to be a metallic razor handle without a blade.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the deputy involved acted without the intent to defend themselves and others from what he reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the deputy and no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified five policy recommendations related to this incident. First, DOJ recommends that RCSD revise its use of force policy to require the use of de-escalation and crisis intervention tactics when feasible, in line with California law. The policy should list specific techniques and clarify that these steps must be taken whenever safety allows.

Second, DOJ recommends that RCSD update its procedures for handling critical incidents to ensure clear and unified communication. One deputy should be assigned to speak directly with a subject to prevent confusion caused by overlapping or conflicting commands.

Third recommendation is that RCSD adopt a standardized shotgun loading policy. The policy should specify the type and order of ammunition allowed, with training to ensure deputies know exactly what is loaded and when certain rounds should be used. This avoids confusion in high-risk encounters.

Fourth, DOJ recommends refresher training for deputies on body-worn camera (BWC) protocols. BWCs should be activated before engaging with the public and remain recording throughout the incident. RCSD should reinforce audio activation and monitor compliance to ensure key moments are captured.

Fifth, DOJ recommends that RCSD evaluate the use of digital in-car video systems (DICVS) in patrol units. These systems automatically record when vehicles are in use and can provide a wider, less obstructed view than BWCs. DICVS footage can support investigations, improve training, and enhance public trust. Therefore, DOJ recommends that RCSO consider equipping and installing DICVS in its patrol units.

A copy of the report can be found here.