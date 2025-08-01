Attorney General Rayfield, Coalition Secure Major Win as Education Department Restores Withheld Funding

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today responded to official confirmation that the U.S. Department of Education has released millions of dollars in federal education funding that had been abruptly frozen by the Trump Administration just weeks before the school year.

In July, Attorney General Rayfield alongside a coalition of 23 attorneys general and two states sued to block the freeze, which threatened to disrupt vital programs that Oregon schools depend on.

“This is a win for Oregon’s students and families,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “These funds keep critical programs running—from English language learning to school mental health services to summer learning programs. When the federal government tried to pull the rug out from under our schools, we took action to make sure Oregon schools would have what they need. Today, that funding is back where it belongs.”

Background

On June 30, the Trump Administration froze funding for six longstanding education programs, upending school districts’ summer and back-to-school planning. These programs provide support for:

Educational programs for migrant students and English learners

Classroom instruction improvement and school technology upgrades

After-school community learning centers that offer academic and enrichment opportunities

Adult education and workforce development programs

On July 14, Attorney General Rayfield joined the multistate lawsuit, arguing that the freeze violated federal funding laws, budget process statutes, and the constitutional separation of powers.

With the funding released, Oregon will receive the full allocation of previously withheld funds—ensuring that school districts can move forward with the programs students and families rely on.

Oregon’s Commitment to Students

Attorney General Rayfield has repeatedly stepped in to protect education funding from unlawful federal actions. His office has fought efforts to dismantle the Education Department, unlawfully condition K-12 education funds, and cut school mental health grants.

For decades, Oregon and other states have used funding under these programs to carry out a broad range of programs and services, including educational programs for migratory children and English learners; programs that promote effective classroom instruction, improve school conditions and the use of technology in the classroom; community learning centers that offer students a broad range of opportunities for academic and extracurricular enrichment; and adult education and workforce development efforts.