Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will meet on August 13

ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Maryland Agricultural Commission Committees will meet according to the schedule below. All meetings will be hybrid, with an in-person component at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. For online login information or further questions, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.
August 13th, 2025
– Farm Profitability and Sustainability Committee 10:15 am – 11:15 am
– Committee on Agricultural Literacy and Education (CALE), 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm
– Value Added Agriculture Committee 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
– Committee on Watershed Strategies 3:15 pm –4:15 pm
