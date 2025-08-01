Akademisk Boldklub A/S Announces its 2025/26 Kit with Expanded Relationship with Carlsberg and Global Tech Leaders

Noah Engell wearing the AB 2025/26 Kit

Founded in 1889, AB is 9 times Champions celebrating its 135th season as a leading football club in Denmark, announced its 2025/26 Kit headlined by Carlsberg.

COPENHAGEN, SODBERG, DENMARK, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akademisk Boldklub A/S (“AB”), Denmark's historic football club founded in 1889, today announced a landmark group of kit partnerships for the 2025/26 season. Carlsberg will serve as primary shirt-front partner, with returning partner Unisport on the back of shirt, while global technology innovators Datum, Myriad360 and Plane will join as partner brands.Collectively, these agreements set a club record for kit sponsorship revenue in CampoBet 2.Division while underscoring the club’s mindset of “local roots, global vision.”The shirt placement expands AB’s ongoing relationship with Carlsberg, building upon its role as the club’s beverage partner at Gladsaxe Stadium. Carlsberg is a powerful story of local heritage amplified by global reach, an approach AB mirrors in its business and sporting endeavors. This strategic alignment will come to life throughout the season on the club’s new “retro” shirts.The addition of Datum, Myriad360, and Plane honors AB’s founding identity as "Academics" – a club born from Copenhagen's intellectual and technical community – and aligns perfectly with the club’s spirit of innovation.While AB remains deeply rooted in Danish football tradition and the Gladsaxe community, this season’s partnership strategy reflects the club’s ambition to bring the best of Danish sport and culture to a broader global audience.“We are very proud to have Carlsberg on our shirt this season and for becoming an active partner with us as we focus on building an amazing match day experience for fans and sponsors at Gladsaxe Stadion,” said CEO Sofie Brandi Petersen. “We are on a journey back to greatness and having such a strong brand join us is another testament that we are on the right track and are truly passionate about getting there.”"AB A/S was founded by academics who brought a uniquely Danish combination of physicality and intellect to the beautiful game,” said Chairman Brian J. Grieco. “Alongside our expanded relationship with Carlsberg, our partnerships with leading global technology innovators brings the AB story full circle, helping us combine passion with precision, tradition with innovation, and local with global across all aspects of our club."The new home shirt is available for sale today on the AB website ( www.ab-fodbold.dk ), as well as at the first home match at Gladsaxe Stadium on Friday, August 8 @ 19:00.The sponsorship announcement coincides with other major developments at the club, where AB is implementing comprehensive upgrades, including:- Enhanced fan experience at Gladsaxe Stadium, including stadium upgrades, LEDs and exciting matchday themes- The forthcoming launch of a new AB website and MyAB digital fan platform- Expanded technology integration throughout the AB sporting and fan experience

