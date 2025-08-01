VSP News Release 25B4005500 / inmate assault upon protected professional at Marble Valley Correctional Center
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4005500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 7-27-25 0024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional (bodily fluids)
ACCUSED: Kelly E. Clute
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VICTIM: Vermont Department of Corrections, Correctional Officer Brittani Sauca
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7-29-25, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident that occurred in the Marble Valley Correctional Center over the prior weekend. It was reported that an incarcerated inmate (Kelly E. Clute) was placed on constant observation status after refusing to participate in the prisoner intake / admission process. While providing constant observation, Correctional Officer Brittani Sauca was exposed to bodily fluids after an intentional action by Kelly Clute (spitting through the food chute on the cell door at CO Sauca).
After investigating this incident, Clute was issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-25-25 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Clute was transferred to the Chittenden County Correctional Center after this incident.
BAIL: No additional bail was sought for this incident.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.