VSP News Release 25B4005500 / inmate assault upon protected professional at Marble Valley Correctional Center

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4005500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                        

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland                  

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 7-27-25 0024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional (bodily fluids)

 

ACCUSED: Kelly E. Clute                                                

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont Department of Corrections, Correctional Officer Brittani Sauca

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7-29-25, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident that occurred in the Marble Valley Correctional Center over the prior weekend.  It was reported that an incarcerated inmate (Kelly E. Clute) was placed on constant observation status after refusing to participate in the prisoner intake / admission process.  While providing constant observation, Correctional Officer Brittani Sauca was exposed to bodily fluids after an intentional action by Kelly Clute (spitting through the food chute on the cell door at CO Sauca). 

 

After investigating this incident, Clute was issued a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8-25-25 10 AM      

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   Clute was transferred to the Chittenden County Correctional Center after this incident.

BAIL: No additional bail was sought for this incident. 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

