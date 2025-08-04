Aerospace Oxygen System Market to Exceed US $7.27 Billion by 2029, with 6.2% CAGR: The Business Research Company

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Oxygen System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Aerospace Oxygen System Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been a significant expansion in the aerospace oxygen system market over the past few years. The market, which was worth $5.37 billion in 2024, is predicted to rise to $5.71 billion in 2025 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to the historical growth include safety norms and regulations, expansion in commercial aviation, modernization of military aircraft, an emphasis on extended operations and long-haul flights, and a spotlight on the pressurization of aircraft cabins.

The market of aerospace oxygen systems is predicted to experience notable growth in the coming years, reaching a worth of $7.27 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The projected growth within the forecast period can be traced to an increased demand for air travel after the pandemic, expansion in air ambulance and medical flights, a focus on creating lightweight and efficient systems, and integration into next-generation aircraft. Significant trends to watch during the forecast period include the use of innovative materials, services for retrofitting and upgrading, worldwide expansion of aviation, creation of portable oxygen solutions, and a concentration on environmental sustainability.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aerospace Oxygen System Market?

The expansion of the aerospace oxygen system market is expected to be powered by the surge in air traffic. Air traffic, including the movement, take-off, and landing of aircraft like planes and helicopters, is on a significant rise. High-altitude flights or military missions highly depend on aerospace oxygen systems to carry out air traffic operations. These oxygen systems are vital for the efficient and safe performance of pilots, crew members, and specialized operators working in high altitudes, where the oxygen level is insufficient for regular breathing. For example, in March 2023, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a government agency in the US, reported that in 2022, US airlines witnessed a transportation increase of 194 million passengers compared to 2021, signifying a year on year growth of 30%. Between January and December 2022, US airlines served 853 million passengers (unadjusted), a rise from 658 million in 2021 and 388 million in 2020. Consequently, the uptick in air traffic is catalyzing the growth of the aerospace oxygen system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Oxygen System Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Oxygen System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Safran S.A.

• Eaton Corporation

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation.

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. K.G.

• B/E Aerospace

• Zodiac Aerospace

What Are The Top Trends In The Aerospace Oxygen System Industry?

Leading firms in the aerospace oxygen system market such as Collins Aerospace are employing innovative technologies like pulse technology to upgrade their products and boost their market profitability. Pulse oximetry, which is widely used in both medical and aerospace industries, measures the blood oxygen saturation levels of an individual. For instance, in May 2023, Collins Aerospace, an American defense technology and aerospace company, debuted the OXYJUMP NG system. This system improves mission capabilities by providing an increased gliding range and ensuring safer jumps, effectively reducing the size and weight in comparison to previous models. The system, which uses Collins' oxygen pulse technology, delivers a compact and lightweight solution that autonomously adjusts oxygen levels for extended mission profiles. Designed for ally military, it puts a premium on stealth, preparedness, safety, ease of use, and comfort, with automatic operation and a mask designed for ergonomic use.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aerospace Oxygen System Market Segments

The aerospace oxygen system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Liquid Oxygen System, Gaseous Oxygen System, On Board Oxygen Generation System

2) By System: Protective Breathing, Portable Oxygen System, Integrated System

3) By Category: Storage System, Delivery System, Oxygen Mask And Cannulas

4) By Mechanism: Chemical Oxygen Generator, Compressed Oxygen System

5) By Application: Passenger Seating Area, Cabin Crew Area, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Oxygen System: Ground-Based Liquid Oxygen Systems, Aircraft Liquid Oxygen Systems

2) By Gaseous Oxygen System: High-Pressure Gaseous Oxygen Systems, Low-Pressure Gaseous Oxygen Systems

3) By On Board Oxygen Generation System: Chemical Oxygen Generation Systems, Membrane-Based Oxygen Generation Systems, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aerospace Oxygen System Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America ranked as the leading region in the Aerospace Oxygen System Global Market Report. It's expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future. The regions analyzed in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

