Aerospace Forging Market Projected to Reach $48.77 Billion with 7.9% CAGR by 2029

Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace Forging Market Through 2025?

In the recent past, there has been a significant increase in the size of the aerospace forging market. The market, which is projected to escalate from $33.71 billion in 2024 to $36.03 billion in 2025, will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The expansion in the historical period can be linked to the modernization of military programs, strict safety standards, an enhanced focus on fuel efficiency, a global increase in air cargo services, and a surge in commercial air travel.

In the near future, the aerospace forging market is projected to experience robust growth. The market size is predicted to reach $48.77 billion in 2029, escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the forecasted timeframe is linked to the escalating demand for next-generation aircraft, the swift surge in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the creation of supersonic and hypersonic aircraft, and the globalization of aerospace supply chains. Key trends for the forecast duration include the advancements of technology within the forging processes, an increased demand for lightweight components, the emergence of additive manufacturing technologies, strict quality control and accreditation, and an emphasis on sustainability and environmental friendliness.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aerospace Forging Market?

The surge in airplane manufacturing is projected to boost the aircraft forging market's expansion going forward. This process involves constructing planes and parts like propulsion systems, avionics, and other related gear. Forged parts possess more strength and durability compared to components created using bar stock and casting, making them a perfect fit for diverse aerospace uses. As an example, Airbus SE, a Dutch producer and supplier of aerospace services, solutions, and goods, revealed in a January 2023 article that they shipped out 661 commercial planes to 84 clients in 2022. This signifies an 8% increase from 2021. Hence, the escalating aircraft manufacturing rate is fueling the growth of the aircraft forging market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aerospace Forging Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arconic Corporation

• Bharat Forge Limited

• Scot Forge Company

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

• Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• Consolidated Industries Inc.

• Somers Forge Ltd

• Pacific Forge Inc

• Precision Castparts Corporation

• Ellwood Group Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aerospace Forging Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the aircraft forging market are forming strategic alliances to harness each other's skills, assets, and potentials to cater to the expanding needs of the aerospace sector. Such corporate collaborations can result in the creation of innovative technologies and alloys in response to the aerospace sector's ever-growing demand for more lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant materials and forged components. For instance, Jiuli, a steel company based out of China, gave the final acceptance certificate (FAC) for a hydraulic radial forging line to SMS group in April 2023. The SMX 900/18 MN hydraulic radial forging machine, capable of forging complicated aerospace components, possesses a press force of 18 MN for each of its four press cylinders. The hydraulic drive guarantees that key forging parameters can be adjusted freely and flexibly, and the maximum forging force can be used throughout the entire forging stroke. The SMI horizontal forging machine is a hydraulically operated 2-ram forging machine with integrated manipulators and centering devices, which is automatically controlled for an efficient operation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aerospace Forging Market

The aerospace forging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, Other Materials

2) By Aircraft: Commercial, Military, Other Aircrafts

3) By Application: Rotors, Turbine Disc, Shafts, Fan Case, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum: Aluminum Alloys, Heat-Treated Aluminum

2) By Steel: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel

3) By Titanium: Titanium Alloys, Commercially Pure Titanium

4) By Other Materials: Nickel Alloys, Copper Alloys, Magnesium Alloys

Global Aerospace Forging Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the aerospace forging market. The aerospace forging global market report 2025 anticipates that the region with the most rapid growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses information on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

