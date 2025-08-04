Aerospace & Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market – Growth, Share & Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace & Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, there has been significant growth in the market size of aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system. It is projected to increase from $2.62 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The surge in the historical period can be credited to the expanded aircraft production and fleet, growing need for fuel-efficient, and dependable aircraft propulsion systems, surging demand for new aircraft, an increase in general aviation, and an upsurge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

In the coming years, the market size for aerospace and industrial ignition systems, as well as aircraft ignition systems, is projected to experience significant growth. By 2029, it is forecasted to reach $3.7 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Elements promoting this projection include an ascending demand for aircraft ignition systems in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), a surge in the requirements for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), increasing demand of UAVs and electric aircraft, greater adoption of hydrogen aircraft fuel systems, and a higher need for advanced aircraft ignition systems. During the predicted period, notable trends are likely to be technological progress in aircraft and automotive ignition systems, improvements in aircraft technologies, electronic ignition technology and general technology.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market?

The rise in orders for aircraft is anticipated to be a significant driver for the expansion of the aerospace and industrial ignition systems market alongside the aircraft ignition system market. The concept of an aircraft order is a formal promise made by airlines, leasing corporations, or governmental entities to buy aircraft from manufacturing companies. The surge in these orders can be attributed to appealing financing and leasing options, making it much easier for airlines to obtain an aircraft lease or finance arrangement. This allows them to purchase new aircraft without a heavy initial cost. Aerospace and airplane ignition systems safeguard the reliability of engine startups and boost flight safety by providing the vital spark for turbine and piston engines. For example, in February 2025, ADS Group Limited, a trade organization based in the UK that represents the aerospace and defense sectors, reported a dramatic 168% increase in aircraft orders in January compared to the preceding year, bringing the total orders to 91. Consequently, the growing number of orders for aircraft is driving the expansion of the aerospace and industrial ignition systems and the aircraft ignition system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market?

Major players in the Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental Aerospace Technologies Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GE Aerospace

• Safran S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• Pratt & Whitney

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Dover Corporation

• MTU Aero Engines AG

What Are The Top Trends In The Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Industry?

Major businesses involved in the aviation and industrial ignition systems, as well as the aircraft ignition system markets, are centering their efforts on creating unique solutions such as magneto-based ignition systems. These solutions aim to boost engine trustworthiness, augment fuel efficiency and diminish upkeep expenses. A magneto-based ignition system is an autonomous ignition system that produces its electricity for igniting the fuel-air composition. This quality makes it highly dependable for aircraft, industrial engines, and small combustion engines, removing the need for an external battery. As an example, Hartzell Engine Tech, a US-based aerospace company, debuted its POWERUP Aircraft Ignition Systems in March 2024 - a new collection of items consisting of FAA/PMA-approved aircraft magnetos, ignition harnesses, spare parts, and magneto repair kits. These items feature innovative elements such as a one-piece impulse coupling hub, denser coil insulation, and enhanced breaker points to gear up durability and trustworthiness.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market Segments

The aerospace and industrial ignition systems and aircraft ignition system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ignition System Type: Electronic Ignition Systems, Battery Ignition Systems, Turbine Ignition Systems, Magneto Ignition Systems

2) By Component: Igniters, Exciters, Ignition Leads, Spark Plugs

3) By Fuel Type: Liquid Fuels, Gaseous Fuels, Solid Fuels

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

5) By Application: Industrial Engines, Aerospace And Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Ignition Systems: Solid-State Electronic Ignition, Capacitor Discharge Ignition (CDI), Transistor-Controlled Ignition (TCI)

2) By Battery Ignition Systems: Low-Voltage Battery Ignition, High-Voltage Battery Ignition

3) By Turbine Ignition Systems: High-Energy Turbine Ignition Systems, Low-Energy Turbine Ignition Systems

4) By Magneto Ignition Systems: Single Magneto Ignition Systems, Dual Magneto Ignition Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Market Landscape?

For the year specified in the Aerospace and Industrial Ignition Systems and Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific had the highest market share. The forecasted growth status for this region is also discussed in the report. The report provides comprehensive market analysis for other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

