Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market Be By 2025?

In the recent years, the aerospace and defense propulsion system market has experienced a significant expansion. Its market size, which is predicted to be $268.08 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $285.45 billion in 2025. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The acceleration in growth during the historic period can be accredited to factors like increasing demand for commercial air travel, advancement in military modernization programs, expansion in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, growth in satellite launch activities, and surge in government defense budgets.

In the coming years, the aerospace and defense propulsion system market is predicted to witness substantial growth, increasing to $369.73 billion in 2029 with an average yearly growth rate of 6.7%. The anticipated growth within the predicted period is due to factors such as a heightened emphasis on renewable aviation fuels, increasing demand for space exploration missions, advancements in electric aircraft technology, escalating defence expenditure on next-gen aircraft, and a rising fascination with reusable launch systems. Throughout the forecast period, the market can expect key trends such as technological progress in electric propulsion, accelerated advancements in hybrid propulsion systems, breakthroughs in supersonic travel technologies, an increase in green propulsion R&D, and ongoing innovation in propulsion materials.

Download a free sample of the aerospace and defense propulsion system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23605&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market Landscape?

The aerospace and defense propulsion system sector is projected to flourish due to an increase in commercial air travel. Commercial aviation, which typically involves airline companies ferrying passengers or cargo for a price, is on the rise owing to financial growth that enhances disposable income. This accelerated income enables a larger number of individuals to afford trips for both work and recreation. This spike in commercial aviation drives the need for effective and environmentally-friendly propulsion systems within the aerospace and defense industries. Airline companies' efforts to boost capacity while reducing emissions hasten the progress of cutting-edge, green propulsion technologies. For example, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a US government agency, reported in March 2023 that US airlines transported 853 million passengers in 2022, a significant advancement of 30% from 658 million in 2021. Hence, the explosion of commercial air travel is steering the escalation of the aerospace and defense propulsion system industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market?

Major players in the Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• General Electric Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Pratt & Whitney

• Safran S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• IHI Corporation

• SpaceX

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Industry?

The aerospace and defense propulsion system market is seeing a surge in product innovation from major companies, who are emphasizing the development of cutting-edge products like high-voltage power distribution components. These are essential for next-generation aircraft and defense platforms as they manage and distribute electrical power, ensuring maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, these components control power flow and safeguard sensitive systems in electric propulsion platforms. A case in point is when Collins Aerospace, a leading U.S. aerospace technology company, in October 2024 successfully developed a prototype for a solid-state power controller and a power distribution panel for the Clean Aviation SWITCH project. The megawatt-class components were manufactured in Germany and are engineered to handle the high-voltage electricity needed for the propulsion systems of future hybrid-electric aircraft. This development is a significant stride towards achieving more eco-friendly, low-emission aviation. Upcoming system integration tests for these prototypes at Collins' electric power systems laboratory in Rockford, Illinois, will contribute to the SWITCH project's mission of substantial CO₂ reduction in short-to medium-range aircraft through advanced hybrid-electric technologies.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market

The aerospace and defense propulsion system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air-Breathing, Non-Air-Breathing

2) By Application: Missiles, Aircraft, Spacecraft, Unnamed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3) By End-Use: Commercial, Government And Military

Subsegments:

1) By Air-Breathing: Turbojet Engines, Turbofan Engines, Ramjet Engines, Scramjet Engines, Pulsejet Engines

2) By Non-Air-Breathing: Solid Propellant Engines, Liquid Propellant Engines, Hybrid Propellant Engines, Nuclear Thermal Propulsion, Electric Propulsion

View the full aerospace and defense propulsion system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-propulsion-system-global-market-report

Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for aerospace and defense propulsion systems. The forecast suggests that there will be continued growth. The report on this market included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace And Defense Propulsion System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-telemetry-global-market-report

Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-tapes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.