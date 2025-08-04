Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense has significantly expanded over the recent period. It is set to rise from its $4.32 billion status in 2024 to a staggering $5.19 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The enormous growth observed in the historical period is primarily due to factors such as cost efficiency, adoption of lightweight components, customized and intricate designs, enhancement of the supply chain, and advancements in material use.

Anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is projected to reach a worth of $9.87 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating adoption of additive manufacturing technology, improvements in material science, the production of complex parts, incorporation of industry 4.0, and the implementation of digital twins. Key trends during this forecast period entail the scaled fabrication of essential parts, the development of additive manufacturing materials, the incorporation of automation and robotics into additive manufacturing, advancements in post-processing, and the integration of 3D printing electronics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market?

The expansion of the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is anticipated to be driven by rising government expenditures on defense. Defense spending encompasses expenditure on things such as weaponry, operational systems, maintenance, personnel, and other specific military assets. As defense budgets expand, additive manufacturing stands to gain from heightened research and development activity, paving the way for advances in materials, processes and quality control. As a result, the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies could be boosted, leading to improved efficiency, a more robust supply chain and an increase in innovation within the aerospace and defense sectors. For instance, in March 2023, the United States Air Force (USAF), an organization under the United States Department of the Air Force, indicated that the budget request for fiscal year (FY) 2024 amounted to approximately $215.1 billion. This represented an increase of $9.3 billion or 4.5% over the approved figure for FY 2023. Consequently, increased defense spending by governments is a key driver for the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Safran SA

• Rolls-Royce Holdings

• Honeywell Aerospace

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market?

One leading trend in the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing marketplace is the expansion of technological innovations. Major firms operating in the aerobridge market are propelling their position by conjuring up novel and innovative product solutions. For example, in June 2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., an American aerospace and defense products and systems firm, and The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a government agency in the US, publicized the successful culmination of a test series for the certification of their new RS-25 production engines. These engines, which are set to power NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) for the forthcoming Artemis missions, including Artemis V, underwent a rigorous campaign made up of 12 hot-fire tests. This campaign confirmed the engines' dependability and performance, ensuring that they fulfill the required criteria for prospective space exploration missions. The newly fabricated engines are due for delivery to NASA in 2024, making their first appearance with the Artemis V mission.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Growth

The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Other Technologies

2) By Material: Metal, Plastic, Rubber, Other Materials

3) By Platform: Aviation, Defense, Space

4) By Application: Engine Component, Space Component, Structural Component, Defense Equipment, Other Application

Subsegments:

1) By Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS): Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Stainless Steel

2) By Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM): Thermoplastic Materials, Composite Filaments

3) By Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP): Resin-Based Materials, Elastomers

4) By Stereolithography (SLA): Standard Resins, Engineering Resins, Bio-Compatible Resins

5) By Selective Laser Sintering (SLS): Nylon Powder, Metal Powders, Composite Powders

6) By Other Technologies: Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), Binder Jetting

View the full aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-additive-manufacturing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market, as evidenced in the Global Market Report 2025. The report anticipates its continued growth and also covers various other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

