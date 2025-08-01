Hilltop Bio Welcomes Dr. Marc Bordelon as Director of Technical Services

New addition strengthens company’s focus on research, development, and innovation in the companion animal space.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilltop Bio , a veterinary regenerative medicine company committed to helping every animal thrive, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Marc Bordelon as its new Director of Technical Services. Dr. Bordelon brings over two decades of clinical and leadership experience to Hilltop Bio, and his addition marks an exciting step forward as the company deepens its investment in research and development within the companion animal space.In his new role, Dr. Bordelon will work closely with Dr. David Dutton, Hilltop Bio’s Chief Veterinary Officer, to further expand the company’s technical capabilities and support ongoing product development and clinical engagement.“Dr. Bordelon’s experience in both private practice and regenerative medicine makes him uniquely qualified to help guide our innovation and support the veterinarians we serve,” said Amanda Drobnis, CEO of Hilltop Bio. “His clinical insights and passion for improving animal outcomes are a perfect match for our mission and vision.”Dr. Bordelon's extensive background includes 15 years in private practice, during which he built and sold multiple thriving clinics, followed by a transition into industry leadership roles that blended science, education, and commercialization. His deep understanding of veterinary workflows and client communication will be instrumental in bringing Hilltop Bio’s pipeline of companion animal products to market.“I couldn't be more excited and energized to accept the opportunity to join Hilltop Bio! Hilltop Bio's leadership and dedication to the science of veterinary regenerative medicine is strong and fits perfectly with my core values. I feel fortunate that I have the ability to utilize my years of clinical and business experience to help grow the companion animal sector and ultimately improve the lives of pets and those who care for them!” - Dr. Marc Bordelon, Director of Veterinary Technical Services“Hiring Dr. Bordelon is a strategic investment to deepen our commitment to companion animal health. This role brings scientific rigor and clinical insight to the heart of Hilltop Bio, helping us deliver solutions that truly support veterinarians, pet owners, and—most importantly—the animals they care for. It's an essential step in strengthening our leadership in the companion animal space and driving innovation that improves quality of life for pets everywhere.” - Amanda Drobnis, CEOHilltop Bio continues to grow its team of experts who are dedicated to transforming regenerative veterinary medicine. The addition of Dr. Bordelon reinforces the company’s commitment to scientific excellence, clinical partnership, and meaningful innovation for the animals that veterinarians care for every day.About Hilltop BioHilltop Bio is a veterinary regenerative medicine company developing novel, science-backed solutions for equine and companion animals . With a foundation in advanced biologics, Hilltop Bio’s mission is to help every animal thrive by delivering trusted products that veterinarians and pet owners can rely on.

