Dubious deals and divine dues: 10 property stories you might have missed

BBC Panorama

Concerns were raised about estate agents at Connells pressuring buyers to use in-house mortgage services and those at Purplebricks overvaluing homes to win business.

Today’s Conveyancer

Our president Richard Atkinson challenged the UK national risk assessment by highlighting the lack of prosecutions for money laundering in the legal sector.

The Negotiator

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) issued the ban after finding misuse of the Land Registry portal and falsified documents, with costs of £1,650 also ordered.

The Law Society Gazette

The Law Commission has unveiled proposed reforms that would clarify the ‘obscure’ law governing chancel repairs and remove ‘unnecessary’ conveyancing costs.

Homeowners Alliance

New research shows 37% of homeowners regret their purchase – rising to 63% among younger buyers.

The Law Society Gazette

The government is pressing the SRA to tackle alleged misconduct by bulk litigation firms.

While the legal sector faces scrutiny, there are calls for councils to be held accountable too.

Property Wire

Developers will be responsible for soundproofing their buildings if they choose to build near existing pubs, clubs or music venues, in a principle dubbed ‘Agent of Change’.

Inside Housing

Developers have “played a part” in creating the backlog of homes at the Building Safety Regulator due to the poor quality of their schemes, Dame Judith Hackitt has said.

Property Week

Platform4 will sell surplus land and support regeneration, aiming to attract £350m in private investment.

The Law Society Gazette

A law firm was ordered to pay costs in a failed disrepair case, as a council warned of rising ‘no win, no fee’ claims burdening tenants.