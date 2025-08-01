Minister Dion George on bolstering frontline conservation during World Ranger Day

At the World Ranger Day event held today at Table Mountain National Park, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, honoured South Africa’s rangers and called for stronger support to help them protect the country’s rich biodiversity.

Minister George described rangers as more than just conservation officers. “They have a calling,” he said. “They are on the frontline of climate resilience, economic survival, and environmental security.”

South Africa is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, home to unique plants, animals, and ecosystems. Yet the people who protect these treasures often face overwhelming odds. They are outnumbered, outgunned, and too often overlooked.

The Minister was clear: “This is not a patrol. It is a battlefield. Our rangers fight organised criminal syndicates that smuggle abalone, traffic wildlife, strip protected plants and steal from future generations.”

The threat is real and growing. Between January and June 2025, there were 14 lion poaching incidents, several pangolins were seized across provinces, and hundreds of vultures died from poisoning in Kruger National Park. Elephant tusks and rhino horns continue to be stolen. So far this year, 40 suspects have been arrested for crimes against priority species.

Minister George stressed that environmental crime is more than a conservation issue — it is an economic and national security threat. It steals from oceans, destroys jobs, and puts rangers’ lives at risk.

To fight this, the Minister announced a series of steps to bolster ranger capacity. SANParks has increased conservation staff by 43 percent over two years, now employing 111 rangers at Table Mountain National Park alone. The Sea Air and Mountain Special Operations Ranger Unit has grown from 18 to 40 members since 2021. In the past year, this unit conducted 670 strategic patrols on land, 58 joint patrols with city police and community groups, and 71 rapid responses to incidents.

Minister George said the department will provide rangers with better tools including drones, canine units, digital mapping technology, forensic labs, and faster legal support to tackle organised syndicates.

He also connected the rangers’ work to South Africa’s global commitments, such as the 30 by 30 target to protect 30% of the planet’s land and sea by 2030.

The event was hosted by SANParks and attended by Chairperson Pam Yako, CEO Hapiloe Sello, SANParks Honorary Rangers, the South African Police Service, and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement. They paid tribute to rangers who have been injured or lost their lives in the line of duty.

The programme included a ranger drill and a live demonstration by the Sea Air and Mountain Special Operations Ranger Unit canine team. The display highlighted the skill, discipline, and courage rangers must have in facing modern environmental crime.

Minister George closed with a firm promise: “We see you. We honour you. We must do better by you. Rangers are not a footnote. You are the frontline. We stand with you.”

