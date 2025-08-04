Cheese Powder Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cheese Powder Market Through 2025?

The size of the cheese powder market has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $1.58 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.71 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth in the historic period could be due to the convenience and long shelf life of the product, as well as its popularity in snack foods, seasonings, and processed foods. It's also been in high demand by global fast food chains, as well as bakeries and producers of baked goods.

In the upcoming years, the cheese powder market is expected to witness significant expansion, with an anticipated value of $2.35 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth throughout the projected period is credited to factors like the introduction of plant-based and clean label alternatives, snack and quick food additions, widening of global market reach, availability of gourmet and premium varieties, and the rise in online sales and delivery. The forecast also identifies some key trends including plant-based cheese powders, unique gourmet and artisanal flavors, snack and convenience food options, dietary and nutritional improvements, and the variety in types of cheese.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cheese Powder Market?

The cheese powder market is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing demand for convenience foods. These foods, which encompass frozen, dried, or canned items, are becoming popular because they are simple to prepare and enjoyable to eat. For example, a report released in May 2023 by SNAC International, a US-based international trade association, stated that salty snack sales had increased by 15.6% from the previous year, reaching $28.4 billion in 2022. Hence, the surge in the consumption of convenience food is contributing significantly to the expansion of the cheese powder market.

Which Players Dominate The Cheese Powder Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Cheese Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kerry Group plc

• DairiConcepts L.P.

• Land O' Lakes Inc.

• Kanegrade Ltd.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Lactosan A/S

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Commercial Creamery Company

• Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

• All American Foods Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Cheese Powder Market?

In the cheese powder market, the leading trend is product innovation. Major firms in the cheese powder market are launching novel and creative products to maintain their standing. For instance, Changing Bio unveiled a range of dairy items in May 2023, including cheese powder, whipping cream, and ice cream incorporating Kluvy Protein, a microbial element. These alternative dairy goods are branded under the name ChangingPRO, a subsidiary brand of Changing Bio, and are promoted as future food, sourced from nature. This Kluvy vegan cheese powder is a professional-grade, non-animal dairy alternative. It presents a clean label, is storable and transportable at room temperature, and offers a mild cheese, salty, and nutty flavor, making it a superb addition to any meal. This caters to the increasing demand for cheese flavor in China.

Global Cheese Powder Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cheese powdermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cheddar, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Sweet And Savory Snacks, Sauces, Dressings, Dips And Condiments, Ready Meals, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Cheddar: Mild Cheddar Powder, Sharp Cheddar Powder

2) By Parmesan: Grated Parmesan Powder, Shredded Parmesan Powder

3) By Mozzarella: Low-Moisture Mozzarella Powder, Whole-Milk Mozzarella Powder

4) By Other Product Types: Blue Cheese Powder, Swiss Cheese Powder, Gouda Cheese Powder

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cheese Powder Market?

In 2024, North America led the global cheese powder market. It is projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The report on the cheese powder market covers regional markets such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

