Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market Set to Reach $11.76 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market Through 2025?

The market size for big data in the oil and gas sector has witnessed a swift expansion in the past few years. Its size is projected to inflate from $6.07 billion in 2024 to $6.98 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The historical growth is credited to improved decision making, enhanced operational and commercial performance, upsurge in unconventional resources, fluctuations in the energy market, the need for efficient exploration and product techniques, and economic expansion.

Expectations are high for a surge in the market size of big data in the oil and gas sector in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to climb to $11.76 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This rise in the prediction period can be credited to the growing need for predictive maintenance, escalating competition within the oil and gas industry, an increasing necessity for production optimization, an expanding requirement for an orderly system for data analysis, and a heightened need for energy. The prediction period will also see substantial trends such as the development of advanced sensor technologies, progress in edge computing, the proliferation of AI and machine learning, technological progress, and the growth in collaborations.

Download a free sample of the big data in the oil and gas sector market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14653&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market?

Growth in the big data sector of the oil and gas industry is speculated to be driven by the surge in oil and gas production. Factors such as expanding global energy demand, the progression of offshore exploration, infrastructure investments, and the regulatory landscape are contributing to this growth in production. Utilizing big data analytics provides substantial opportunities in improving operational efficiency, optimizing asset performance, boosting safety and environmental performance, and aiding strategic decision making in the oil and gas sector. This is done by consolidating and analyzing data from various sources to achieve a holistic understanding of operations and pinpoint areas that require enhancement. For example, the EIA, a main agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, estimated that in 2023, the average daily production of crude oil in the United States was around 12.4 million barrels, with a prediction of an increase to 12.8 million barrels per day in 2024. Consequently, this rise in oil and gas production is steering the development of big data in the oil and gas industry's market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market?

Major players in the Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi Vantara LLC

• General Electric Company

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the market for big data in the oil and gas sector are concentrating their efforts on creating novel solutions like Nexus OnCore Compact Control System, with the aim to modernize smaller industrial installations. By incorporating several autonomous controllers, the Nexus OnCore Compact Control System is able to regulate and oversee procedures within a factory or industrial system. Nexus Control, a company based in India that specializes in integrated control solutions, introduced the Nexus OnCore Compact Control System in May 2022. This state-of-the-art technology supplies the in-depth diagnostic capabilities and digital toolbox associated with a distributed control system (DCS), yet remains small enough to fit into the tight spaces typically filled by programmable logic controllers (PLCs). This leads to increased productivity, better understanding of assets, and operational enhancements in control applications often used in larger facilities.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market

The big data in the oil and gas sectormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Data Type: Structured, Unstructured, Semi-Structured

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Administration

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Data Acquisition Devices

2) By Software: Data Management Software, Data Analytics And Visualization Software, Cloud-Based Software, Advanced Predictive Analytics Tools, AI And Machine Learning Algorithms

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Data Integration And Implementation Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Data Security And Compliance Services



View the full big data in the oil and gas sector market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-in-the-oil-and-gas-sector-global-market-report

Global Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Global Market Report, North America held the position as the leading region from the previous year and is projected to maintain its growth. The report includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hadoop-big-data-analytics-global-market-report

Big Data Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-infrastructure-global-market-report

Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-healthcare-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.