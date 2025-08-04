Cationic Starch Market CAGR to be at 4.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.12 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Cationic Starch Market?

In recent times, the market size of cationic starch has seen consistent growth. The projections indicate a growth from $1.73 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.79 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The historical growth pattern can be linked to several contributing sectors including the demand from the paper industry, food and beverage sector, textile industry consumption, adhesives and binders, and oil and gas drilling.

In the approaching years, the market for cationic starch is predicted to experience consistent growth. It is projected to expand to ""$2.12 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The predicted growth during this period is due to factors such as biodegradability and sustainability, applications in medicine and pharmaceuticals, advancements in textile innovations, heightened usage in the food industry, and the development of bioplastics. Major trends anticipated for this forecast period encompass clean label food products, advancements in medical and pharmaceutical fields, innovation in textiles, gluten-free baking, and construction materials.

Download a free sample of the cationic starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6897&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Cationic Starch Market?

The cationic starch market is predicted to be propelled by a rise in paper manufacturing. Paper manufacturing activities worldwide have been fueled by the persistent demand for education and literacy, growth of organized retail, eCommerce, FMCG, pharma/healthcare sectors, the need for superior packaging, and the prohibition on plastic. The surge in paper manufacturing is anticipated to augment the usage of cationic starch, which plays a crucial part in manufacturing premium papers, packaging board-carton board, corrugated papers, and both coated and uncoated wood-supported publication papers. Cationic starch also functions as a natural coating binder, providing printability and surface characteristics, as well as being carriers for OBA. For example, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, based in Switzerland, sanitary and household paper production increased by 1.1% to 8.1 million tonnes in 2022 compared to the previous year. Consequently, the rise in paper manufacturing and production is projected to increase the demand for cationic starch throughout the forecast period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Cationic Starch Market?

Major players in the Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Western Polymer Corporation

• Galam Ltd.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Santosh Starch Products Limited

• Sunar Misir Ent. Tes. San. Tic. A.S.

• Starch Asia Company Limited

• Saurashtra Gum and Chemicals Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cationic Starch Industry?

Prominent players in the cationic starch industry are concentrating on innovating new alternatives such as plant-based ingredients, which can replace milk protein and fat in plant-based dairy products. Essentially, a plant-based substitute is created largely from botanical ingredients and simulates the flavor, texture, and general nutritional content of products derived from animals. For example, in April 2022, Royal Avebe, a starch production firm based in the Netherlands, unveiled Etenia ES, specially crafted for creamy dairy products. This is a new potato solution with multifunctional texturizing properties, fulfilling the demand for clean-label, tasty, and guilt-free choices. This unique ingredient efficiently supplants milk protein and fat while improving texture and stability, rendering it greatly suitable for traditional dairy production methods. It blends easily and retains a neutral flavor, guaranteeing the end products keep their initial taste authenticity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cationic Starch Market Report?

The cationic starchmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Corn Cationic Starch, Tapioca Cationic Starch, Potato Cationic Starch, Wheat And Other Cationic Starch

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Paper Manufacturing, Textile Industry, Mining and Sewage Treatment Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Corn Cationic Starch: Native Corn Cationic Starch, Modified Corn Cationic Starch

2) By Tapioca Cationic Starch: Native Tapioca Cationic Starch, Modified Tapioca Cationic Starch

3) By Potato Cationic Starch: Native Potato Cationic Starch, Modified Potato Cationic Starch

4) By Wheat and Other Cationic Starch: Native Wheat Cationic Starch, Modified Wheat Cationic Starch, Cationic Starch from Other Sources

View the full cationic starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cationic-starch-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Cationic Starch Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global market for cationic starch, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the global cationic starch market encompasses several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cationic Starch Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/potato-starch-global-market-report

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.