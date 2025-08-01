World’s Highest IQ Score (276) Scientifically Documented in New Academic Preprint

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published preprint on Zenodo introduces a bold and methodologically detailed contribution to the field of psychometrics: the scientific documentation of a reported IQ score of 276. The paper, authored by Dr. YoungHoon Kim—a figure internationally recognized for holding the world’s highest IQ—offers the first comprehensive validation model for extreme intelligence that lies far beyond the range of standard psychometric instruments. The study is titled “A Psychometric Validation of an Extreme IQ Score: The Case of YoungHoon Kim’s IQ 276.”Modern intelligence testing, including widely adopted tools such as the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS) and the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, is known to suffer from ceiling effects. These tests are generally normed to differentiate individuals within two to three standard deviations from the mean and become statistically unreliable in the profoundly gifted range. Dr. Kim’s reported score—276, based on a standard deviation of 24—extends far beyond the statistical range of conventional assessments and has therefore required a distinct methodological approach to evaluate its plausibility.To address this challenge, the paper proposes a four-pronged psychometric validation framework: (1) multi-instrument corroboration, integrating both mainstream clinical tests and high-range intelligence assessments; (2) advanced statistical modeling, including extrapolation based on the WISC-V Extended Norms and analysis of standard error margins; (3) g-loading analysis, examining the extent to which the observed performance reflects general intelligence (g) rather than specialized ability or test-specific variance; and (4) theoretical contextualization, positioning the results within established frameworks in cognitive neuroscience and individual differences research.Rather than relying on a single instrument or theoretical assumption, the study combines empirical evidence and normative modeling to construct a rare yet internally coherent case for an ultra-extreme cognitive profile. The author argues that dismissing such a score outright due to its rarity or the limitations of standard tests reflects a methodological blind spot in the field, and instead calls for psychometric tools that can meaningfully address the full range of human cognitive variance—including the far extreme right tail of the distribution.The preprint is hosted on Zenodo, an internationally respected open-access research repository developed and operated by CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research)—one of the world’s most prestigious scientific institutions and home of the Large Hadron Collider. Zenodo is also supported by the European Union through the OpenAIRE program, under the Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe research and innovation frameworks. As an EU-funded infrastructure, Zenodo plays a central role in promoting Open Science, ensuring that all publicly funded research remains freely accessible, permanently archived, and globally citable. Each submission is assigned a CrossRef DOI and indexed by major databases such as Google Scholar and OpenAIRE Explore, guaranteeing long-term academic discoverability.The full text of the preprint is now publicly accessible at:This publication represents the first formal scientific record of the IQ 276 claim and may serve as a reference point in future discussions on the evaluation of extraordinary intellectual ability. Whether or not the broader scientific community accepts the conclusions of this framework, the preprint sets a precedent for how extreme cognitive scores might be assessed—not through dismissal or anecdote, but through transparent, statistically grounded, and methodologically replicable analysis.By shifting the conversation from speculation to structured inquiry, this work invites the psychometric community to reexamine its instruments, its assumptions, and its capacity to measure outliers—not only at the population mean, but at the farthest edges of human potential.

