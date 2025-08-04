Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast

The Business Research Company

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market?

There has been substantial growth observed in recent times for the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market. The market is projected to rise from $342.67 billion in 2024 to $361.07 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this historic growth trend include economic expansion, advancements in infrastructure, environmental laws, technological progressions, and trends in energy.

Expectations are high for substantial expansion in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to escalate to $451.86 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the transportation and automotive industry, increasing global demand for construction and manufacturing, climate change and sustainability matters, as well as population growth and urbanization. Technological advancements in asphalt production, high-end products, smart infrastructure, electric vehicles (evs) and alternative fuels, product portfolio diversification, and customization and formulation flexibility are some of the significant trends projected for the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Growth?

Manufacturers of oil-derived lubricants are now providing bio-based lubricants in response to environmental concerns raised by the impact of lubricants. Bio-based lubricants are made up of renewable or decomposable substances. One of the key ingredients for these eco-friendly lubricants are vegetable oils, which exhibit great lubricity, viscosity, and thermal steadiness. They possess a higher flash point, 326 °C, in comparison to the 200 °C flash point of mineral oils. The range of lubricants derived from vegetable oils include hydraulic fluid for tractor transmissions, industrial hydraulic fluids utilized in machinery operations, food-grade hydraulic fluids and greases, automotive, train, and machine use greases, oil for chainsaw bars, gear lubes, compressor oil, along with cooling fluids for transformers and transmission lines.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market?

Major players in the Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Exxon Mobil

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Saudi Aramco

• BP plc

• Glencore International

• Guardian Industries LLC

• Owens Corning

• Suncor Energy Inc

• Husky Energy Inc

• CRH plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market?

A large number of asphalt companies are now utilizing frequency inverters in their asphalt mixture process to manage the drying time of the asphalt mixture. A frequency inverter is a type of electronic device that converts an AC current with a set frequency into one with a changeable amplitude and frequency. This device is critical in adjusting the rotation speed of the plant drying system's drying drum. This adjustment allows aggregates that are more absorbent to be exposed to the burning flame for a longer period, ensuring thorough drying. This enhanced drying process also enables the less absorbent asphalt to dry more rapidly, leading to higher production rates. Prominent companies that employ frequency inverters include 3 Franks Services, A. Macchione Brothers, Absolute Asphalt and Concreter LLC, and Ace Asphalt.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Report?

The asphalt, lubricating oil and greasemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products

2) By Application: Roadways, Waterproofing, Recreation, Other Applications

3) By End Use Industries: Power Generation, Transport, Metallurgy & Metalworking, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Asphalt: Paving Asphalt, Industrial Asphalt, Roofing Asphalt, Asphalt Emulsions, Cutback Asphalt

2) By Other Petroleum Products: Lubricating Oils, Greases, Fuel Oils, Paraffin Wax, White Oils

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Industry?

The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the leading region in terms of market size in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive market analysis includes information about the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

