Global Acidity Regulators Market to Reach $11.51 Billion at a Steady 8.7% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $11.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

How Large Will The Acidity Regulators Market Be By 2025?

The market size of acidity regulators has seen robust growth over the past few years. Its growth is projected to rise from $7.79 billion in 2024 to $8.23 billion in 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth observed in the historic period is mostly due to the expansion of the food and beverage sector, a surge in processed food consumption, shifts in consumer trends, worldwide population increase, as well as health and safety regulations.

The market for acidity regulators is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. The market is estimated to escalate to $11.51 billion in 2029, proliferating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecasted period can be credited to the increasing awareness of health, demand for ingredients that are natural and organic, government norms and regulation, an uptick in the consumption of convenience food, and the influence of international trade and globalization. Some key trends expected during the forecast period encompass innovation in the functional beverages sector, technological progression in production, considerations for health and wellness, emphasis on clean labels and natural ingredients, and product innovation.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Acidity Regulators Market Landscape?

The growth of the acidity regulators market is projected to escalate due to the rising demand within the food and beverage sector. This sector encompasses all enterprises involved in the processing, packaging, and dispersal of raw food items. Acidity regulators, crucial for food processing, flavor, and safety, are employed to modify and maintain a specific pH or alkalinity level in the food. For instance, the British Soft Drinks Association, in their 2024 ANNUAL REPORT, disclosed that the UK's total consumption of soft drinks rose from 14,114 million liters in 2021 to 14,912 million liters in 2022, finally reaching 15,343 million liters in 2023. Thus, the heightened demand for food and beverages is propelling the expansion of the acidity regulators market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Acidity Regulators Market?

Major players in the Acidity Regulators Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• BASF SE.

• Merck KGaA

• Brenntag AG

• Univar Solutions Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Kerry Group Plc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Acidity Regulators Industry?

Leading businesses in the acidity regulators market are concentrated on generating pioneering products, like sophisticated heartburn relief alternatives, to meet the significant unmet demand for efficient and revolutionary treatment options for an enormous number of patients dealing with persistent heartburn linked to non-erosive GERD. An advanced heartburn relief alternative typically indicates medicines like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and H2-receptor antagonists, designed to minimize stomach acid production effectively and ease the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and intense heartburn. For example, in July 2024, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical business, received US FDA approval for VOQUEZNA. This product delivers quick and substantial relief from heartburn linked to non-erosive GERD, giving patients more comprehensive 24-hour heartburn-free periods compared to traditional treatments. This approval reflects the first significant innovation in GERD treatment in more than three decades, fulfilling a key unmet need for efficient acid suppression in millions of patients troubled by recurring heartburn.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Acidity Regulators Market

The acidity regulatorsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Acetic Acid, Maleic Acid, Lactic Acid, Other Products

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Processed Food, Dairy Products, Dressings And Condiments, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Citric Acid: Anhydrous Citric Acid, Monohydrate Citric Acid

2) By Phosphoric Acid: Food Grade Phosphoric Acid, Technical Grade Phosphoric Acid

3) By Acetic Acid: Glacial Acetic Acid, Dilute Acetic Acid

4) By Maleic Acid: Maleic Anhydride, Maleic Acid Solutions

5) By Lactic Acid: Natural Lactic Acid, Synthetic Lactic Acid

6) By Other Products: Tartaric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Fumaric Acid

Acidity Regulators Market Regional Insights

In the Acidity Regulators Global Market Report 2025, North America stood out as the leading region in 2024 with a projected growth outlook. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

