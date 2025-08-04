Acetylene Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $16.46 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Acetylene Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $16.46 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

It will grow to $16.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Acetylene Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?
In the past few years, the acetylene market size has seen robust growth. It is predicted to expand from $11.52 billion in 2024 to $12.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The significant growth during the historical period can be credited to the increment in industrialization, rapid infrastructural development, burgeoning construction industry, as well as the escalating demand for chemical manufacturing.

In the forthcoming years, the acetylene market is projected to witness significant growth, potentially reaching a worth of $16.46 billion in 2029, with a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors fueling this predicted increase during the forecast period include the rise of renewable energy, expansion of the aerospace and defense industry, burgeoning electronics industry, and a rising demand for acetylene in medical applications. Some emerging trends expected during this period include advanced digitization and automation, hybrid welding technologies, repurposing of acetylene gas, the introduction of acetylene alternatives, and green hydrogen production.

Download a free sample of the acetylene market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2661&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Acetylene Market?
The anticipated growth in acetylene market is attributed to its escalating utilization in diverse sectors. Acetylene serves as a fundamental ingredient in the manufacture of numerous organic chemicals, specifically 1,4-butanediol, a prevalent component in the development of polyurethane and polyester plastics. Additionally, acetylene is employed as the main fuel in techniques like oxyacetylene welding and metal trimming.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Acetylene Market?
Major players in the Acetylene Global Market Report 2025 include:
• BASF SE
• Gulf Cryo
• Linde plc
• Praxair Inc.
• Sinopec
• Chengdu Xinju Chemical Co. Ltd.
• ILMO Products Company
• Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd
• Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd
• Xinglong Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Acetylene Market?
A significant number of chemical production companies are turning to IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to link their machinery and smart devices, allowing them to obtain instantaneous data and identify shortcomings in the production chain. Managers and high-level executives process, examine, and decipher the data gathered via these tools to enhance product quality and maximize output levels. Smart systems, for instance, provide details about the operational status and efficiency of chemical reactors, utilizing embedded software and analytical tools to alert facility operators and supervisors about potential equipment failures. Praxair-Linde and Air Products are among the major industrial gas manufacturers that have embraced IoT technology.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Acetylene Market Growth
The acetylenemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Calcium Carbide Production, Thermal Cracking Process
2) By Application: Automotive, Metal fabrication, Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
3) By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors & Traders

Subsegments:
1) By Calcium Carbide Production: Electric Arc Furnace Method, Carburizing Furnace Method
2) By Thermal Cracking Process: Partial Oxidation, Non-Oxidative Cracking

View the full acetylene market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acetylene-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Acetylene Market By 2025?
In the 2025 Acetylene Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific stood as the leading region, with North America following as the second largest. The report's geographical coverage includes, in addition to these two, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides a forecast of market growth for these specific regions.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Acetylene Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Welding Gas Or Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/welding-gas-or-shielding-gas-global-market-report

Welding Consumables Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/welding-consumables-global-market-report

Welding Products global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/welding-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acetylene Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $16.46 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market CAGR to be at 4.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.75 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029
Aerospace Market to Reach USD $420.06 Billion by 2029 at 5.4% CAGR
Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market to Reach USD $7.01 Billion by 2029 at 5.9% CAGR
View All Stories From This Author