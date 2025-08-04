The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acetone Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $6.33 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $6.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Acetone Market Through 2025?

The size of the acetone market has been showing steady growth in the past few years. The prediction is that it will rise from $5.32 billion in 2024 to $5.46 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The historic development in the market can be traced back to the increased demand in the chemical manufacturing industry, solvent and paint industry, plastics and resin production, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, alongside the growth in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

In the upcoming years, the acetone market is projected to consistently grow, reaching a value of $6.33 billion in 2029 with a 3.8% CAGR. This surge during the forecast period is due to an increase in its usage in solvents and coatings, higher demands from the plastics and resins industry, an uptick in pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, and broader usage in industrial cleaning products, alongside global economic growth. Prevailing trends during this period include shifting consumer preferences and industry adoption, market internationalization and economic aspects, growing demand for industrial cleaning agents, movement towards eco-friendly chemistry, and environmental and regulatory concerns.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Acetone Market?

The acetone market is being propelled by the growing demand for personal care items. These consumer goods, used for hygiene, grooming and beauty enhancement, often contain acetone as a crucial chemical component, which in turn boosts the need for acetone. For example, Circana, Inc., a US-based media company, reported in August 2023 that US sales of high-end beauty products hit $14 billion in the first half of 2023. This represents a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Simultaneously, the broader beauty market generated $28 billion, showing a 9% rise. As a result, the growing demand for personal care items is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the acetone market.

Which Players Dominate The Acetone Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Acetone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• INEOS Phenol GmbH

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Prasol Chemicals Limited

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• ALTIVIA Chemicals LLC

• Domo Chemicals GmbH

What Are The Future Trends Of The Acetone Market?

The growth in product innovation stands out as a pivotal trend within the acetone market. Leading organizations involved in market activities are intensifying their research and development efforts to create new products, an approach that allows them to maintain their market standing. A case in point occurred in June 2022 when INEOS Phenol GmbH, a German-based producer of phenol and acetone, unveiled the INVIRIDISTM. This unique product line is a bio-attributed offering for phenol, acetone alpha-methyl styrene (AMS), and distinguishes itself by not using fossil fuels as a source. Instead, it uses bio-attributed cumene, paving the way for the substitution of fossil fuel resources with a carbon footprint that's smaller than that of traditional phenol, acetone, and AMS. INVIRIDISTM reaches a 100% replacement of fossil-based feedstock (following the mass balance methodology) within its manufacturing process.

Global Acetone Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The acetonemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Specialty Grade Acetone, Technical Grade Acetone

2) By Distribution Channel: Manufacturer To Distributor, Manufacturer To End-User

3) By Application: Bisphenol A, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Solvents, Methyl Isobutyl Ketone, Other Applications,

4) By End-User: Paints, Coatings, And Adhesives, Electronics, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other End-user

Subsegments:

1) By Specialty Grade Acetone: Electronics Grade Acetone, Pharmaceutical Grade Acetone, Cosmetic Grade Acetone

2) By Technical Grade Acetone: Industrial Grade Acetone, Laboratory Grade Acetone

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Acetone Market?

For the year stipulated in the Acetone Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated as the largest region in the acetone market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The report encompasses regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

