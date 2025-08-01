Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemns killing of Gqeberha prosecutor

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has learned with deep sadness and outrage of the tragic killing of Regional Court prosecutor, Ms Tracy Brown, who was attached to the New Brighton magistrates court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Ms Brown was reportedly shot while arriving at her home on Lotton Street in Young Park.

A heart-breaking incident that comes just months after the fatal shooting in Mthatha of another prosecutor who was based in Ngcobo, also in the Eastern Cape.

The Minister is deeply disturbed that such acts of violence continue to claim the lives of officers of the court, and in her capacity as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and as Co-Chairperson of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, she strongly condemns this barbaric act and has called for urgent action.

While the motive for this killing is yet to be confirmed, she urges anyone with information to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities in their investigation.

Minister Kubayi extends her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms Brown.

She further noted that, while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has security and employee assistance measures in place for prosecutors, a matter she recently briefed Members of Parliament on, there is a need to urgently review and strengthen these measures, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

“These protections must be reinforced and better coordinated with other security cluster stakeholders to ensure that our prosecutors can carry out their duties without fear for their lives,” the Minister said.

The existing policy on prosecutor safety provides for both employee assistance and close protection. However, Minister Kubayi acknowledged that recent events highlight concerning gaps in implementation.

“The death of a prosecutor is one too many,” she said.

Government remains committed to ensuring that those who serve the justice system are protected and that acts of violence against them are met with the full might of the law.

