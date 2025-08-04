The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acetic Acid Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.3% Through 2025-2029

It will grow to $21.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Acetic Acid Market?

In the past few years, the size of the acetic acid market has experienced consistent growth. It is projected to expand from a substantial $16.16 billion in 2024 to an even larger $16.86 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The surge witnessed in the historic period can be credited to a multitude of factors including the expansion of the chemical industry, increased textile and fiber production, applications in surface coating, prevalent usage in the pharmaceutical sector, paper and pulp processing, and an escalating demand for water treatment.

The market for acetic acid is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $21.54 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This anticipated expansion during the forecasted period is due to factors such as the production of bio-based acetic acid, the surging demand for ethyl acetate, the evolution of the packaging industry, a focus on green chemistry, the need for acetic anhydride, and augmenting usage in automotive coatings. Prominent trends during the prediction period are expected to be investments in research and development, consolidation, mergers and acquisitions, advances in food preservation technologies, global economic shifts and trade trends, as well as collaborations and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the acetic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8898&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Acetic Acid Market?

The acetic acid market's expansion is set to be propelled by the growing development in the textile sector. The textile sector encompasses the research, creation, growth, manufacturing, and distribution of textiles, fabrics, and clothing. This industry uses acetic acid to manufacture a majority of latex, rayon, and synthetic products, and also in the dyeing of fabrics. To illustrate, the 2022 report from Royale International, an international courier and logistics solutions company based in Hong Kong, predicted the global textile market's worth to be $993.6 billion in 2021. This market valuation was anticipated to rise to $1,032.1 billion in 2022. Consequently, the upward momentum in the textile industry is fueling the acetic acid market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Acetic Acid Market?

Major players in the Acetic Acid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eastman Chemical Company

• LyondellBasell Industries NV

• Daicel Corporation

• Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited

• Celanese Corporation

• BP PLC

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• HELM AG

• Airedale Chemical Company Limited

• Indian Oil Corporation Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Acetic Acid Industry?

The primary players in the acetic acid market are concentrating on developing environmentally friendly solutions, such as innovative green ethanol-based acetic acid, as a strategy to increase their market earnings. Green ethanol-based acetic acid is a variety of acetic acid that originates from bio-based ethanol and conforms to the standards of sustainable chemistry. To illustrate, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, an Indian chemical corporation, unveiled in April 2022 the establishment of its new green ethanol-based grade acetic acid plant catered for the food preservative sector worldwide at its production location in India. The plant will utilize natural bio-based raw materials for the production of green ethanol. Compared to petroleum-derived acetic acid, this offers a healthier alternative for food preservation applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Acetic Acid Market Report?

The acetic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors And Traders, Retailers

2) By Application: Vinyl Acetate Monomer, Acetic Anhydride, Acetate Esters, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Ethanol, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Food And beverages, Paints And coating, Plastics And Polymers, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Direct Company Sale: Bulk Sales, Contract Sales

2) By Direct Import: International Trading Companies, Direct Import From Manufacturers

3) By Distributors And Traders: Regional Distributors, National Distributors, Specialty Traders

4) By Retailers: Online Retailers, Local Chemical Supply Stores, Industrial Supply Retailers

View the full acetic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acetic-acid-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Acetic Acid Market?

The Acetic Acid Global Market Report 2025 identified the Asia-Pacific as the leading region for the year 2024 and projected it as the region with the quickest growth rate for the forecast period. The report encapsulates a comprehensive regional analysis that includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Acetic Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

Antacids Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.