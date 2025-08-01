Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina launches assistive technologies for people with disabilities in South Africa, 4 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, will officially launch a range of locally developed technologies in Bloemfontein on Monday, 4 August, designed to enhance the lives of people with disabilities in South Africa.

The launch takes place during Psycho-Social Disability Awareness Month, as designated by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, to raise public awareness, challenge stigma, and advance the full realisation of the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities.

It forms part of a broader national commitment to inclusive innovation and aligns with South Africa’s G20 theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.

The technologies were developed through the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s (DSTI) flagship support instruments, the Technology Acquisition and Deployment Fund (TADF) and the Grassroots Innovation Programme (GIP), which are implemented by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

The innovations demonstrate the transformative power of science, technology, and innovation to promote accessibility, dignity, and opportunity, while also providing tools for enhanced data management, real-time communication, and improved responsiveness to individual needs.

Key technologies include Virecom, a video remote interpreting service for Deaf users; WeSignIt, an app that translates written content into sign language; ShazaCin, an audio description tool for blind users; and Ka-dah, a wearable smartphone interface for the visually impaired, developed at the Central University of Technology.

This whole-of-government initiative is supported by partners, including the Departments of Social Development and Small Business Development, with plans to deploy some technologies in public services, such as police stations.

Event Details

Date: Monday, 4 August 2025

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Boet Troskie Hall, Central University of Technology, Bloemfontein

For more information and RSVP, please contact Veronica Mohapeloa at 083 400 5750 or veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za or Zama Mthethwa at 082 808 3956 or zama.mthethwa@dsti.gov.za

