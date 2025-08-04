2-Ethylhexanol Market Forecasted to Achieve US $8.3 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The 2-Ethylhexanol Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the 2-ethylhexanol market has seen significant growth. The market, which was valued at $5.93 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $6.25 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The causes behind the substantial growth during the historical period include the production of plasticizers, the paints and coatings industry, the manufacture of plastics, surfactants and detergents, as well as chemical intermediates.

The market size of 2-ethylhexanol is projected to witness robust growth in the ensuing years, reaching $8.3 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This surge during the forecast period could be ascribed to an increase in the use of cleaning products, shift towards eco-friendly chemistry, global economic factors, impacts of regulatory changes, and a spike in adhesive demand. Key trends observed during the forecast period are quality paints and coatings, industrialization in emerging markets, utilisation of adhesives and sealants, automotive sector usage, as well as surfactants for detergents.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The 2-Ethylhexanol Market?

The surge in the automotive sector is predicted to propel the forward growth of the 2-ethylhexanol market. The automotive industry encompasses various sectors, including the manufacture, distribution, retail, and maintenance of motor vehicles. The flexibility, strength, and durability of 2-ethylhexanol make it suitable for use in the creation of plasticized PVC (polyvinyl chloride) in vehicles, thereby promoting its demand growth. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based organization, recorded that North America manufactured 13.596 million motor vehicles in May 2023. This figure had ascended to 14.901 million units by 2022, indicating a significant 9.6% year-on-year increase in the production of vehicles in the region. Hence, the burgeoning automotive sector is a crucial driver of the 2-ethylhexanol market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The 2-Ethylhexanol Industry?

Major players in the 2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• Grupa Azoty S.A.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Mosselman S.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of 2-Ethylhexanol Market In The Globe?

Harnessing product innovations to gain traction in the 2-ethylhexanol market is an emerging trend. The major players in this market are increasingly investing in the creation of novel applications of 2-ethyl hexanol to secure their market standing. For example, in June 2022, Perstorp, a leading chemical industry based in Sweden, introduced a 2-ethyl hexanol product that is largely derived from 25% renewable raw materials in line with a verifiable mass balance approach. This groundbreaking product grade marks the first 2-ethyl hexanol somewhat based on sustainable resources, further bolstering Perstorp's reputation as a provider of sustainable solutions, satisfying the escalating demand for more environment-friendly options across a range of applications.

What Segments Are Covered In The 2-Ethylhexanol Market Report?

The 2-ethylhexanolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sapphire, Ruby, Emery

2) By Delivery Form: Bulk Containers, Flexitanks, Drums Or IBC(Intermediate Bulk Containers)

3) By Application: Plasticizers, Non-phthalate, Phthalate, 2-EH Nitrate, 2-EH acrylate, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Paint And Coatings, Adhesives, Chemicals, Building And Construction, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sapphire: Synthetic Sapphire, Natural Sapphire

2) By Ruby: Synthetic Ruby, Natural Ruby

3) By Emery: Natural Emery, Synthetic Emery

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The 2-Ethylhexanol Market By 2025?

In the 2-Ethylhexanol Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led as the dominant region in 2024. Predicted growth for this region is noted. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

