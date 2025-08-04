Advanced Biofuels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Advanced Biofuels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Advanced Biofuels Market Size And Growth?

The size of the advanced biofuels market has seen a tremendous increase in the recent years. It is expected to expand from $116.85 billion in 2024 to $163.89 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3%. The significant growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as renewable energy policies, environmental regulations, fluctuation in oil prices, investments in research and development, and heightened consciousness of climate change.

The market size of advanced biofuels is foreseen to experience a significant increase in the coming years, reaching up to $647.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the expansion of production capacities, international partnerships and agreements, financial incentives, competitiveness in the market, along with the biofuel mandates and targets. Key patterns that will emerge in the forecast period include technological advancement, policy reinforcement and regulatory framework, diversification of feedstock, the worldwide shift towards alternative energy, and the intensification of commercial production.

Download a free sample of the advanced biofuels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10126&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Advanced Biofuels Market?

The growing requirement from the motor vehicle sector is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the advanced biofuels market. This sector involves all enterprises that are associated with manufacturing motor vehicles, encompassing the majority of their components such as bodywork and engines; however, their tires, batteries and gasoline are excluded. Advanced biodiesel is a second-generation biofuel that serves as a substitute for diesel and gasoline in the motor vehicle sector. The significant decrease in carbon emissions is the primary reason for the implementation of advanced biofuels in this sector. For example, the Department for Transport (DfT), a UK government organization, stated in June 2023, the total number of registered vehicles in the UK hit 40.7 million at the close of 2022, which marks an increase of 1.0% in comparison to December 2021. Thus, this escalated demand from the motor vehicle industry is facilitating the advanced biofuels market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Advanced Biofuels Market?

Major players in the Advanced Biofuels Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abengoa Bioenergy Co. LLC

• Algenol Biofuels Inc.

• Chemtex Group

• Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP)

• Clariant Produkte GmbH

• Fiberight LLC

• DuPont Industrial Biosciences

• GranBio Investimentos S.A.

• A2BE Carbon Capture LLC

• Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Advanced Biofuels Market?

In the advanced biofuels market, the rising trend is in the area of product innovation. Major players in this industry are focused on the creation of novel products to maintain their market position. For example, PRIO, a biofuel producer based in Portugal, unveiled a new advanced biofuel mix, ECO Bunkers B30 biofuel, in February 2023. This innovative biofuel product comprises 30% advanced biofuel derived from waste raw materials. The fuel is blended at PRIO's tank terminal in Aveiro following its production at their biodiesel facility.

How Is The Advanced Biofuels Market Segmented?

The advanced biofuelsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Type: Cellulosic Ethanol, Biofuel, Biobutanol, BioDME, Other Fuel Types

2) By Processing Technology: Thermochemical, Biochemical

3) By Raw Material: Jatropha, Camelina, Algae, Simple Lignocellulose, Other Raw Materials

Subsegments:

1) By Cellulosic Ethanol: Corn Stover, Sugarcane Bagasse, Wood Chips, Other Biomass Feedstocks

2) By Biofuel: Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel, HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil)

3) By Biobutanol: A-Biobutanol, B-Biobutanol, Other Butanol Types

4) By BioDME: Produced from Biomass, Produced from Methanol

5) By Other Fuel Types: Biogas, Renewable Jet Fuel, Synthetic Fuels

View the full advanced biofuels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-biofuels-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Advanced Biofuels Market?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the advanced biofuels market. Asia-Pacific is projected as the most rapidly expanding regional market in the global advanced biofuels forecast for 2025. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Advanced Biofuels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biogas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biogas-global-market-report

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-biology-global-market-report

Hydrogenpowered Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogenpowered-transport-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.