CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Market to Reach USD $3.83 Million by 2029 at 10.2% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Market?

In recent years, the market size for CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks has significantly expanded. It is predicted to rise from a value of $2.36 billion in 2024 to reach $2.6 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the historical period is primarily due to factors such as cost competitiveness, economic feasibility, concerns over energy security, infrastructure growth, adoption in the transportation sector, and a shift towards renewable energy sources.

The market for CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks is projected to witness a swift expansion in the upcoming years. It is forecasted to reach a value of $3.83 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period is linked to environmental policies and legislations, government-backed initiatives and subsidies, rising sensitivity towards climatic changes and sustainability, and the broadening adoption in the transportation sector. Key trends perceived during the forecast period encompass technological advancements in tank technology, strategic partnerships, environmental directives and sustainability objectives, governmental aid and incentives, and innovation in storage technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Global Market Growth?

Adoption of clean fuel through governmental initiatives is propelling the CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tank markets. Clean fuel signifies a fuel that is processed with ethanol, thus reducing the production of greenhouse gases. There is a global necessity for alternative energy sources and purer fuels. To expedite decarbonization and to satiate the demand, compressed natural gas affirms to be a suitable fuel substitute. Several governments are eliminating subsidies and launching programs for sustainable energy. Due to this governmental scheme, a spike in demand for CNG transportation and storage tanks is witnessed. For instance, in February 2022, the Russian Government announced the implementation of two energy initiatives - clean energy and new nuclear energy as part of its strategic plans to aid the nation's socioeconomic development. Therefore, the acceleration of the CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tank markets are catalyzed by government initiatives to adopt clean fuels.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Market?

Major players in the CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Worthington Industries Inc.

• Rama Cylinders Private Limited

• Luxfer Group

• Hexagon Composites ASA

• Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd.

• Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

• Sahuwala Cylinders Ltd.

• Avanco Group

• Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd.

• Agility Fuel Solutions

What Are The Prominent Trends In The CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Market?

In the CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks industry, one prominent trend is the emphasis on product innovations. Leading companies in the sector are heading toward the creation of fully-automated production lines for CHG/CNG tanks as part of these advancements. These innovations in the CNG and RNG tanks manufacturing process will improve aspects such as the liner preparation station, visual checks and buffer station, automated resin blending, and delivery of fuel and tankers. Hexagon Agility Inc., a firm based in the U.S. that provides clean and renewable natural gas solutions, serves as an example. They introduced the TITAN 450 modules, intended for CNG/RNG transportation all over North America, in January 2023. The product ensures efficient gas delivery with fewer trips reducing operational costs. Nearly 500,000 standard cubic feet of CNG or RNG can be safely moved in a 40-foot module, thanks to this unique design. The latest innovations in Type 4 composite cylinder technology and a robust frame design are featured in the new product, which builds on the reliable simplicity of the original TITAN.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Market Report?

The CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanksmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gas Type: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Hydrogen, Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)

2) By Material Type: Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber

3) By Tank Type: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4

4) By Application: Fuel Tank, Transportation Tank

Subsegments:

1) By Compressed Natural Gas (CNG): Onboard Storage Tanks, Stationary Storage Tanks

2) By Hydrogen: High-Pressure Tanks, Low-Pressure Tanks

3) By Renewable Natural Gas (RNG): Onboard Storage Tanks, Stationary Storage Tanks

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The CNG, RNG, And Hydrogen Tanks Industry?

In the CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led as the largest region in the given year. Its growth projection status is also included in the report. Other regions thoroughly analyzed in the report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

