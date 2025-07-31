More Than $53 Million for Southwest and Area Highway Improvements Move Export Based Economy

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 31, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan provided an update about more than $53 million of highway investments this year in the southwest and area that keep Saskatchewan's export-based economy moving.

"These projects are a snapshot of our provincial government's ongoing commitment and investment to maintain, improve and upgrade our highways," Education Minister and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley said on behalf of Highways Minister David Marit. "Our road network is a key link in getting Saskatchewan goods and products throughout the province, across Canada and around the world to support our economy to maintain our quality of life. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all motorists during road construction. Drivers are reminded to be cautious, alert and obey all signage and flag persons when approaching work zones as highway crews and contractors do this important work. We want everyone to get home safely."

Provincial highway work includes paving, culvert replacements, grading and various maintenance.

"The Swift Current and District Chamber of Commerce sincerely appreciates the provincial government's investment in highways and related infrastructure in the southwest,” Swift Current and District Chamber of Commerce CEO Corla Rokochy said. “Continued investment in our transportation network helps local businesses grow, supports tourism and ensures that communities across southwest Saskatchewan remain connected. We value the Government of Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment to building and maintaining the infrastructure that drives economic opportunity in our region."

"Infrastructure investments like those being made in southwest Saskatchewan are vital to the success of our industry,” Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. “Enhancing key trade routes, such as the Trans-Canada Highway, strengthens supply chains, supports innovation through modern vehicle configurations and ensures goods move safely and efficiently. The Saskatchewan Trucking Association welcomes these improvements and the continued commitment to growing our province's economic backbone."

Some of the projects in the southwest in the Swift Current and Kindersley areas include:

An estimated $12.2 million toward Trans-Canada Highway 1 east of Swift Current to pave about 25 km and to upgrade five culverts. The culverts are under Highway 1 eastbound between Waldeck and 7 km west. The paving portions are in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 from west of the Herbert Access Road to about 3 km east of its junction with Highway 4. Work began in April and was completed in July.

About $4.5 million to micro-surface more than 95 km of Highway 1 west of Swift Current. Work is expected to begin around mid-August and be completed this fall.

An estimated $14 million for daily routine maintenance from spring to fall this year in the southwest. Examples of that maintenance work, which can occur over a day or two include: shoulder work on Highway 37 from its junction with Highway 18 north to Shaunavon and spot sealing west of Cadillac on Highway 13 earlier this year.

An estimated $15.9 million to grade and replace culverts toward upgrading work on more than 24 km of Highway 51 west of Biggar. Work began in July and is expected to be finished by late 2026. Paving for the project has yet to be tendered.

An estimated $3.4 million toward improving the driving surface of about a 4.5 km segment of Highway 44 between Glidden and Eston. Work began in May and will be completed this summer.

About $3.5 million for surface mixing and paving on approximately 10 km of Highway 13 west of Cadillac. The work is anticipated to start in summer of 2025.

The start and completion dates of all projects are subject to weather.

Motorists are reminded to check the Highway Hotline before heading out. Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure, improving over 21,800 kilometres of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Dan Palmer

Highways

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3179

Email: dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca