Atlantic Health Strategies and Care Predictor Partnership Aims to Improve Hiring Outcomes in Behavioral Health

Strategic collaboration integrates predictive hiring technology into Atlantic’s HR Managed Services to improve clinical outcomes through better staff alignment.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Health Strategies (AHS), a leading provider of behavioral health advisory and managed services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Care Predictor, a breakthrough platform that uses predictive analytics to match behavioral health staff to the populations and settings where they will be most effective.As part of this partnership, all AHS clients using Atlantic’s HR Managed Services will now be automatically enrolled in Care Predictor.“This partnership is about delivering smarter value to our clients,” said Sariah Hopkins, CEO of Atlantic Health Strategies. “Behavioral health is deeply human work; and outcomes are directly tied to the quality of connection between providers and the people they serve. Care Predictor helps our clients build teams that are not only qualified, but calibrated to thrive within clinical settings and diverse patient populations.”“At Atlantic Health Strategies, we believe clinical excellence starts with hiring the right people,” added Allison Fillmore, Client Services Human Resources Director at AHS. “Care Predictor gives our clients a smart, evidence-based edge in making those decisions; because we know that how you connect matters just as much as what you do.”Care Predictor’s platform is rooted in the science of the therapeutic alliance—the trust, attunement, and rapport built between care providers and clients. Decades of research show this alliance is the single greatest predictor of treatment outcomes, across diagnoses and levels of care. By combining behavioral science with machine learning, Care Predictor enables AHS clients to optimize team fit from day one.“We’re proud to partner with Atlantic Health Strategies because they truly understand what drives results in behavioral health,” said Dean Fitch, Chief Growth Officer at Care Predictor. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing clinical quality through human connection, backed by real science.”“Our mission is to elevate care by improving the human connection at the heart of behavioral health,” added Michael Castanon, CEO at Care Predictor. “Partnering with Atlantic ensures more providers can make data-informed hiring decisions that lead to stronger, healing relationships.”This partnership represents the latest addition to Atlantic’s growing suite of tech-forward managed services; empowering behavioral health providers to scale, improve outcomes, and focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care.About Atlantic Health StrategiesAtlantic Health Strategies is a national behavioral health advisory and managed services firm offering compliance, accreditation, licensing, HR, IT, digital marketing and strategic advisory services. With deep roots in clinical operations, Atlantic helps behavioral health providers launch, grow, and sustain high-quality programs across all levels of care.About Care PredictorCare Predictor is a predictive hiring platform that uses behavioral analytics to match staff to care settings where they are most likely to succeed. Built on decades of research into therapeutic alliance and outcome predictors, Care Predictor helps behavioral health and social services providers build stronger, more effective teams.

