Oregon Department of Emergency Management Committed to Emergency Preparedness and Continuous Improvement

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) today reiterated its dedication to continuous improvement and readiness across the state in the wake of recent emergency response activities.

“Our agency recognizes that every incident is an opportunity to assess, learn and enhance our systems. Continuous improvement is baked into our organizational DNA,” OEM Director Erin McMahon said.

What Went Right During the Recent Tsunami Advisory

State, local and federal partners acted quickly to evaluate risks and communicate with the public, working in close coordination with the National Tsunami Warning Center

Timely and accurate public messaging was issued via multiple channels to inform coastal communities and ensure situational awareness

Our partnerships with county emergency managers, Tribal governments, and other agencies were essential to a united response effort

“We acknowledge there is always room for improvement,” McMahon said. “As lawmakers and others have noted, this event shed light on areas where our emergency systems, critical infrastructure, and communication protocols could benefit from refinement and funding. This includes a need for robust federal mitigation funding and technical assistance. We are committed to working collaboratively with partners statewide to address those gaps—especially as we review readiness for low-notice, high-impact events.”

Staffing, ECC Activation, and Organizational Development

OEM is not staffed 24/7 under normal operating conditions, but staffing is scaled up immediately when an emergency or threat arises—a common practice among states. Emergency Coordination Centers (ECCs) are routinely activated in response to significant incidents, including natural disasters, major public events, or other large-scale emergencies.

Activation decisions are guided by incident complexity and statewide coordination needs. When warranted, OEM launches its ECC and deploys necessary personnel—including state agency liaisons—to implement the state’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

Since legislative changes in July 2022 established OEM as a standalone department, the agency has continued to evolve. One notable change from the last legislative session was the transfer of oversight for the Oregon Statewide Communication Interoperability program from the State Chief Information Officer to OEM. This program ensures emergency responders maintain effective communication during crises and supports the ORAlert.gov system.

OEM has also been tasked with launching the Oregon Emergency Response System (OERS) by next summer, aimed at establishing a 24/7 statewide watch capability.

“This program marks a significant advancement in readiness,” McMahon said. “Although not fully funded in the last session, we are actively identifying the equipment, systems and personnel needed to sustain this enhanced function. Once operational, OERS will strengthen Oregon’s ability to provide 24/7 monitoring and improve our ability to respond to and coordinate during emergencies—boosting statewide resilience.”

While OEM does not currently maintain 24/7 monitoring or staffing, programs such as the emergency duty officer system and the current version of OERS do play critical support roles by maintaining on-call duty officers that enable activation and coordination around-the-clock. These systems are not the initial point of contact; that responsibility remains with 911 call centers, law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel—who provide direct, front-line service at all times.

However, when local resources are overwhelmed—whether by evacuation needs or technical support requirements—local emergency operations centers (EOCs) and emergency managers activate to coordinate wraparound services and leverage mutual aid agreements. If the incident escalates further and regional capacities are exceeded, OEM steps in to mobilize support from across the state, and when necessary, from national or international sources.

Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) Activation Levels and What They Mean

Level 4: Normal Operations / Steady State

No emergency or disruption.

ECC is not activated.

Agencies operate under routine conditions.

Level 3: ECC Regional Response

A regional emergency is anticipated or occurring.

May affect community lifelines or public safety.

ECC is activated virtually or in-person as needed.

Level 2: ECC Limited Activation

A significant emergency is underway.

Requires multi-agency coordination and additional resources.

ECC is activated virtually or in-person, directed by the ECC Manager.

Level 1: ECC Full Activation

A major emergency or disaster impacting multiple lifelines.

Full-scale coordination and resource deployment needed.

“OEM will always remain committed to improving preparedness and building resilience throughout Oregon,” McMahon said. “And we value feedback from communities, policymakers and partners. We strongly encourage people to connect with the emergency management offices in their county to learn more about how they can help advocate for emergency preparedness in their area.”