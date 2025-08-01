Soofa Announces Q3 Launch of Groundbreaking ZerOOH™ - A 75 Inch Full-Color Zero-Carbon Street Kiosk

Soofa ZerOOH full-color kiosk streetscape in Boston, Massachusetts, Soofa's largest US market

Affordable, Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Powered Out of Home Ad Kiosks

Soofa’s platform brings something fresh and much-needed to the OOH landscape. It delivers the full-color impact brands demand, with the sustainability and cost-efficiency cities increasingly require.” — David Krupp, CEO of Billups

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge, MA July 31, 2025 Soofa , a leading innovator in smart city infrastructure, today announced the Q3 2025 launch of ZerOOH, its Full-Color Zero-Carbon Street Kiosk, a revolutionary street-level advertising platform delivering the visual power of digital kiosks—without the carbon footprint or high installation and operating costs.Designed to rival the capabilities of kiosks like LinkNYC installations in New York’s Times Square and IKE displays other major urban centers, ZerOOH supports up to two high-visibility full-color screens and features ample space for full-color static branding. Unlike traditional digital kiosks that rely on constant grid power, ZerOOH is fully solar-powered—eliminating electricity costs while maintaining a vivid, full-color display. It also comes preloaded with over 25 customizable widgets for delivering real-time information, including upcoming events, local news, real-time transit, digital wayfinding, interactive polling, public announcements, and social media feeds.The starting price for ZerOOH including installation is just $29,900, a fraction of the cost typically associated with powered color kiosks, making it an accessible solution for municipalities, outdoor advertising (OOH) companies, and private developers. With delivery times as short as two months and installation in just 30 minutes, the solution minimizes permitting and construction friction—delivering a true plug-and-play platform at record speed. Our new full-color platform is a game-changer for cities and advertisers alike," said Jutta Friedrichs, CEO of Soofa. "You shouldn't have to choose between sustainability, curb-appeal, functionality, and affordability. ZerOOH allows communities to create vibrant, engaging streetscapes without the environmental burden or high cost of traditional digital infrastructure."David Krupp, CEO of Billups, the largest independent out-of-home media agency in the U.S., added: “Soofa’s ZerOOH™ platform brings something fresh and much-needed to the OOH landscape. It delivers the full-color impact brands demand, with the sustainability and cost-efficiency cities increasingly require. As the largest independent OOH agency, we’re excited about the potential to bring ZerOOH to underrepresented markets and to offer our clients a smarter, greener street-level canvas.”Billups specializes in media planning, buying, and measurement for OOH and DOOH campaigns across 100+ U.S. markets, with a focus on innovation, attribution, and scalable reach.“The response to ZerOOH has been overwhelming,” said Friedrichs. “Cities, landowners, agencies, and advertisers are reaching out — not just because we’re offering something more sustainable, but because we’re filling a gap that’s been ignored for too long. We’re already in active talks around multi-city deployments and long-term campaigns. ZerOOH isn’t just a product — it’s a dynamic platform for what’s next in out-of-home.”ZerOOH will be available through the Soofa Advertising Network and for direct purchase by municipalities and OOH partners beginning in Q3 2025.

