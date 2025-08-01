California Chief Justice Issues Statement on Immigration Enforcement at California Courthouses

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero today issued the following statement about federal immigration enforcement actions being conducted at California courthouses:

I am deeply concerned about reports of multiple federal immigration enforcement actions at California courthouses and their potential chilling effect — as I would be regarding any barrier to access to the courts. As we continue to gather information about recent events at courthouses across the state, I use this opportunity to reiterate that California’s courts are, and must continue to be, open and accessible to all. Making courthouses a focus of immigration enforcement hinders, rather than helps, the administration of justice by deterring witnesses and victims from coming forward and discouraging individuals from asserting their rights. We will continue to monitor this situation and work to ensure that courts are able to fulfill their essential role in the lives of all Californians.